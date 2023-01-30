Carbonized Gray 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in 1:18 Scale Looks Like the Real Thing

The 2024 Ford Mustang hasn’t even arrived at dealers, yet a 1:18 scale model of the high-performance Dark Horse is available to pre-order. To become available in April 2023, the premium resin model costs $160.
Who makes it? TSM-Model is the company in question. Headquartered in Chino, rather than China, this outfit sells the Dark Horse 1:18 scale model under the brand name TopSpeed Model. These peeps take pride in using 3D scanning technology to minimize development costs and decrease the cost of designing accurate replicas of life-sized cars without charging prospective customers the proverbial arm and a leg for their 1:18 models.
The fine print specifies approval pending and prototype sample, and boy, that’s a fine-looking prototype! Finished in Carbonized Gray and equipped with the blue-painted brake calipers of the life-sized Mustang Dark Horse, the scale model further boasts the double-spoke wheels of the real thing.
Those who aren’t up to date with all things Mustang are probably scratching their heads now, confused about what Dark Horse means in Mustang vernacular. The easiest way of describing this fellow is heir apparent of the Mach 1, namely GT with a few things cranked up to 11.
What makes it stand out? For starters, the ponies. It produces 500 horsepower at the crankshaft, whereas the GT with the sports exhaust makes 486 and the standard specification makes do with 480. Lower down the spectrum, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo soldiers on with a few modifications of its own, rated at 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque. As opposed to the 5.0-liter Coyote in the previous generation, the S650 boasts dual air intakes and dual throttle bodies. The reason why the GT with the sports exhaust makes 486 horsepower is the 392-ci HEMI of the Dodge Challenger, which is officially rated at 485 horsepower.
What is the main difference between the GT-spec and Dark Horse-spec engines? That would be Shelby GT500-sourced connecting rods. The open nostrils in the front grille also need to be mentioned, and the Dark Horse further sweetens the deal with a Tremec-supplied manual transmission rather than the Getrag of the GT. Of course, the 10-speed automatic developed by Ford and also used by General Motors is available as well.
Something that certain prospective customers won’t like about the S650 is the manual’s availability. More specifically, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost comes exclusively with the 10R mentioned above instead of the Getrag manual.
The order banks for the 2024 model year Mustang are believed to open sometime in March, yet Ford hasn’t confirmed this information thus far. All we know is available Summer 2023, so yeah, we have a bit of waiting to do until we see the first examples of the breed reach American showrooms. That being the case, the 1:18 scale model should suffice until then.
