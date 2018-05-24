autoevolution
 

Carbon Steel Grey Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Not Your VW Golf GTI

Sometimes when Porsche owners configure their ideal GT cars, they simply get bored of the otherwise uber-rich Paint to Sample palette and turn to colors coming from other carmakers. Heck, given how stunning the results can be, one can't hold anything against a Porschephile willing to do so. And the latest example of this involves a 2018 911 GT3 that borrows its shade from the Volkswagen realm.
To be more precise, the 991.2-gen GT3 we have here is dressed in Carbon Steel Grey Metallic, a hue that, for instance, was offered on the Mk VI and Mk VII Golf GTI.

Volkswagen Group relations aside, this is the kind of stunning shade that allows the GT3 to shine without having to scream.

Main hue aside, the machine also features the satin black wheels, all-LED front light clusters with black inner graphics and those yellow calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Then there's the cabin of the thing, which might just be even more attention-worthy than the exterior.

The full bucket seats and the stick shift are the first that catch one's eye, but there are plenty of other uber-cool details. We're referring to CXX options, such as the houndstooth inserts on the seats and the silvery grey piping, with the latter color also being used for the steering wheel's 12 o'clock marker.


As the owner of the car explained for the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this Neunelfer under the spotlights, the owner of the car had multiple sources of inspiration when he went for the hue sitting before you. And one of these was a Ferrari 458 he used to own.

Speaking of Prancing Horse-dressed 911 GT3s, perhaps the most striking example of such a mix is the Rosso Corsa example we showed you a while back, with this standing out from the distance.


 

Congratulations to one of our readers @dhanjisan for his brand new PTS Carbon Steel Grey Metallic (carbonstahlgraumetallic; A9W) 991.2 GT3, delivered recently to Porsche Beachwood. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. The owner also added a few Porsche Exclusive CXX options: houndstooth inserts, piping in silver grey, and steering wheel 12 o’clock marker in silver. Carbon Steel Grey Metallic is a VW color, having been available for the MK6 and MK7 Golf GTI. As to the owner’s choice of the color, he writes, “Your page inspired me to get this color. The .1 GT3 RS you posted a while back with the mystery color is what led me to choose this. It reminded me a lot of my old 458 in Grigio Silverstone as well.” Very humbled to hear this. Many thanks to the owner for sharing with us the first photos of his car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 23, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

