Carbon Steel Grey Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Not Your VW Golf GTI

To be more precise, the 991.2-gen GT3 we have here is dressed in Carbon Steel Grey Metallic, a hue that, for instance, was offered on the Mk VI and Mk VII Golf GTI.Volkswagen Group relations aside, this is the kind of stunning shade that allows the GT3 to shine without having to scream.Main hue aside, the machine also features the satin black wheels, all-LED front light clusters with black inner graphics and those yellow calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.Then there's the cabin of the thing, which might just be even more attention-worthy than the exterior.The full bucket seats and the stick shift are the first that catch one's eye, but there are plenty of other uber-cool details. We're referring to CXX options, such as the houndstooth inserts on the seats and the silvery grey piping, with the latter color also being used for the steering wheel's 12 o'clock marker.As the owner of the car explained for the Instagram-based Porsche registry that brought this Neunelfer under the spotlights, the owner of the car had multiple sources of inspiration when he went for the hue sitting before you. And one of these was a Ferrari 458 he used to own.Speaking of Prancing Horse-dressed 911 GT3s, perhaps the most striking example of such a mix is the Rosso Corsa example we showed you a while back, with this standing out from the distance.