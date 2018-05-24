Carbon Steel Grey Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Not Your VW Golf GTI

Congratulations to one of our readers @dhanjisan for his brand new PTS Carbon Steel Grey Metallic (carbonstahlgraumetallic; A9W) 991.2 GT3, delivered recently to Porsche Beachwood. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. The owner also added a few Porsche Exclusive CXX options: houndstooth inserts, piping in silver grey, and steering wheel 12 o’clock marker in silver. Carbon Steel Grey Metallic is a VW color, having been available for the MK6 and MK7 Golf GTI. As to the owner’s choice of the color, he writes, “Your page inspired me to get this color. The .1 GT3 RS you posted a while back with the mystery color is what led me to choose this. It reminded me a lot of my old 458 in Grigio Silverstone as well.” Very humbled to hear this. Many thanks to the owner for sharing with us the first photos of his car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on May 23, 2018 at 5:49am PDT