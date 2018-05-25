2019 Porsche Macan Shows Up in German Traffic, Hybrid Rumored

With the Porsche Macan based on the previous generation of the Audi Q5 (the new generation of the Ingolstadt crossover is already out there, remember?), the Zuffenhausen SUV is starting to show is age. Nevertheless, Porsche is almost ready to introduce the mid-cycle revamp of the vehicle and we can now bring you fresh spy footage of the machine.

The 2019 Porsche Macan has been spied doing its thing in traffic close to the Stuttgart automaker's headquarters, with the prototype still being covered in heavy camouflage. For instance, the camo on the car doesn't allow us to notice the light bar that will connect the taillights, bringing the Macan in line with the rest of the Porsche lineup.Nevertheless, we've added a previous serious of spyshots to the image galley above (the green car), with this showcasing the production face of the German machine.As for the cabin, another batch of spyshots surprised us when it revealed that the touch-sensitive control found on the new Panamera and Cayenne were missing from the Macan . However, we could still see the production model going through this transformation.Even so, the instrument cluster of the newcomer will house a pair of 7.0-inch displays, while a 12.3-inch unit will serve as an infotainment screen.Under the hood, the turbocharged 3.0-liter and 3.6-liter V6 motor will make room for 2.9-liter and 3.0-liter V6 engines, which will bring advances regarding both power and efficiency.It's worth noting that the rumor mill talks about a new hybrid range-topper, with the newcomer expected to borrow the 462 hp gas-electric setup that recently made its debut on the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid And while Porsche discontinued diesel-animated Macans earlier this year, following the Dieselgate scandal, these could make a comeback for the facelifted version of the model.You can expect to meet the 2019 Porsche Macan in September, at the Paris Motor Show.