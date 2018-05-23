Chris Labrooy's Flamingo Porsche 911 Is Hyper-Pink Art

One can never go wrong with an air-cooled Neunelfer and yet, with Porsche 911s being more and more popular these days, we might pardon an aficionado seeking something different. Of course, we can always turn to artists such as Chris Labrooy for such stunts.

This is far from the first time when the pixel master plays with a pink classic 911. However, the social media-popular flamingo theme has been added, all with a bouncy take (the movement of the contraption also explains why we chose to feature a video in our "pic of the day" section).



The creation you can find in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which seems to come with the work in progress status, is some sort of a doodle for the artist. In fact, the 3D modeler works for brands like Apple, Citroen and Nike, presenting his hyper-real vision to the world.



Scotland is the place where the artist was born, with the aficionado having been drawn to toy cars and games like Gran Turismo from an early age.



As for Labrooy's real life, he drives a Porsche (of course), with his choice speaking for itself, since the man can be found behind the wheel of a Cayman GT4.



Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer is almost ready to introduce the 718 Cayman GT4, which will land as a 2019 model.



