Caravaggio Corvettes Unveils Limited Edition Unica Series 1 for the C8 Vette

The C8 Chevy Corvette is already unique as the first-ever production mid-engine sports car to bear the nameplate. Even so, custom car builder Caravaggio Corvettes thinks it can do better with the Unica Series 1, a limited-run series of bespoke builds tailored to customers’ tastes.
The Canadian builder, based in Ontario, has a long history of customizing the Corvette, with builds dating back to the mid-’80s. The latest generation of the Vette gets exclusive attention, with a custom build C8 that is only available for 30 customers. According to John Caravaggio, founder and CEO of Caravaggio Corvettes, the Unica Series 1 blends “the best of American sports car culture with the cultured lines of a European exotic.”
Unica Series 1 customers can order either a C8 Corvette Stingray or a C8 Corvette Z06. In either case, they will get a handcrafted interior and exterior, the latter featuring a full carbon fiber body. This makes the most of the hefty $110,000 price (excluding the base car). The carbon body allows for a weight reduction of up to 40 lb (18 kg) and gives Caravaggio the opportunity to restyle the C8 body, not that it was needed.
The best part is, of course, that Caravaggio Corvettes will work in person with every customer to build a unique version of the Vette tailored to their exact specifications. This includes an unlimited combination of interior and exterior stripes, materials, colors, and finishes. Caravaggio assures future customers that there will not be two cars alike.
The Caravaggio Corvettes Unica Series 1 would not be complete without a performance package. The upgrades feature a supercharger, more powerful Brembo brakes, additional cooling parts, and engine tuning. The wheels have also been upgraded to match the engine's performance. There is no word about power or speed, but we assume this is not at all important compared to being such a unique collectible. Caravaggio is already accepting orders, and the production is set to begin in the summer.
