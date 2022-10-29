Canyon Roadlite 7 Hybrid Bike Blends Smooth Road Performance With Commuting Comfort

autoevolution
People have different reasons why they're looking to buy a bike. Some are looking for a bicycle to hit the trails; some look for a utility-purposed one to be able to carry stuff around, while others simply need a fast and comfortable way of getting from point A to point B. Well, if you're in the latter category, today I'll discuss an attractive option for you.

The bicycle I'll be taking a closer look at is the Canyon Roadlite 7. It's a hybrid ideal for both commuting and weekend riding. The hybrid setup means that it provides the comfort of a pure commuter with the speed and stability of a road bike.

Canyon is a German bicycle manufacturer based in Koblenz, Germany, and has been on the market since 2006. They have a wide range of bikes and e-bikes designed for all sorts of uses.

Roadlite is one of the two hybrid city bikes on offer - there are multiple versions of it, such as the Roadlite 5 or 6. The WMN variants are woman-specific options – they have the same components but come in different sizes. Another version is the CF, which stands for Carbon Fiber, as it features a carbon fiber frame. The other hybrid bike option is the Commuter, which is unavailable for the U.S. market.

The bicycle has a high-quality and lightweight aluminum frame with steep angles and an aggressive fit. It has a total weight of 9.2 kg (20 lbs.), which can vary depending on the frame size. About that, you can choose between XS up to 2XL, so you'll probably find the suitable size for you.

When you go about your daily commute, you usually have a backpack or a bag with stuff you need to carry around. While some manufacturers add minor components that help you store things, others opt for a design that makes riding as enjoyable as possible. This is the case for the Roadlite 7.

You'll discover an upright riding position with extra comfort provided by the flat handlebar - it is also ideal for keeping an eye on the traffic around you. The Canyon one-piece cockpit is constructed from lightweight aluminum – it comes with comfortable Ergon grips and ergonomically optimized 3-finger brake levers.

Still, the bike doesn't sacrifice speed or stability, which are some of the key selling points for those looking to navigate rush hour traffic.

The lightweight build will definitely help when tackling steep hills. The Shimano 105 11-speed drivetrain will further assist you with reliable shifts, supplying a versatile gearing range perfect for a slope or a city sprint. The standard 30 mm Schwalbe G-One Speed tires can provide efficient riding on pavement and some traction on gravel roads. Stopping power isn't an issue, as the Roadlite 7 is equipped with Shimano hydraulic brakes integrated seamlessly into the bike's frame.

The Canyon Roadlite 7 nicely blends some road bike characteristics, such as an aggressive head and seat angle with a more extended reach that you would typically expect from a mountain bike. It provides the performance of a traditional road bike, but it has a bit more comfort and versatility.

The hybrid bike choice might not be for everybody. However, if you're looking for a capable bicycle that will handle high speeds with no issues but don't want it to be fully road performance-focused, the Roadlite 7 might be an option. It normally comes with a base price of $1,400 in the U.S., but it's currently discounted to $1,100. You can also find it on the EU website for €1,400. Check Canyon's official website for more information.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

