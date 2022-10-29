Canyon Roadlite 7 Hybrid Bike Blends Smooth Road Performance With Commuting Comfort

The bicycle I'll be taking a closer look at is the Canyon Roadlite 7. It's a hybrid ideal for both commuting and weekend riding. The hybrid setup means that it provides the comfort of a pure commuter with the speed and stability of a road bike.
Canyon is a German bicycle manufacturer based in Koblenz, Germany, and has been on the market since 2006. They have a wide range of bikes and e-bikes designed for all sorts of uses.
Roadlite is one of the two hybrid city bikes on offer - there are multiple versions of it, such as the Roadlite 5 or 6. The WMN variants are woman-specific options – they have the same components but come in different sizes. Another version is the CF, which stands for Carbon Fiber, as it features a carbon fiber frame. The other hybrid bike option is the Commuter, which is unavailable for the U.S. market.
When you go about your daily commute, you usually have a backpack or a bag with stuff you need to carry around. While some manufacturers add minor components that help you store things, others opt for a design that makes riding as enjoyable as possible. This is the case for the Roadlite 7.
You'll discover an upright riding position with extra comfort provided by the flat handlebar - it is also ideal for keeping an eye on the traffic around you. The Canyon one-piece cockpit is constructed from lightweight aluminum – it comes with comfortable Ergon grips and ergonomically optimized 3-finger brake levers.
The lightweight build will definitely help when tackling steep hills. The Shimano 105 11-speed drivetrain will further assist you with reliable shifts, supplying a versatile gearing range perfect for a slope or a city sprint. The standard 30 mm Schwalbe G-One Speed tires can provide efficient riding on pavement and some traction on gravel roads. Stopping power isn't an issue, as the Roadlite 7 is equipped with Shimano hydraulic brakes integrated seamlessly into the bike's frame.
The Canyon Roadlite 7 nicely blends some road bike characteristics, such as an aggressive head and seat angle with a more extended reach that you would typically expect from a mountain bike. It provides the performance of a traditional road bike, but it has a bit more comfort and versatility.
