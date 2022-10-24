Trek's 2023 FX 1 Bikes Are $600 Hunks of Aluminum With the Goods To Get You Moving Now

Without having to be very explicit, I'm sure you picked up on the fact that the two characters above are simply talking about a very budget-friendly bicycle from Trek. How budget-friendly? Well, you shouldn't be paying more than $600 for one of the two FX 1s available in the 2023 lineup. Unless, of course, your local dealership has deep pockets. Nonetheless, because this bike can be considered one of, if not the most affordable adult bicycle under Trek's umbrella, it's worth the exploration.
Now, whenever we explore a bicycle, we need to consider the sort of riding it's been designed for, and the FX 1 and 1 Stagger are two-wheelers meant for nothing more than riding around on asphalt. At best, a gravel road can be found rolling under your wheels and speaking of wheels, they're a clear indicator of the sort of riding you should embark upon, and so is that steel fork. The frame is built from aluminum, and once stocked with the goods I'll be running through, you'll be looking at a bike that weighs 27.7 pounds (12.5 kilograms) for a medium size machine. The Stagger comes in at 27.5 pounds (12.4 kilograms), so a tad lighter than the classic FX 1.
powers of components blessed by the Shimano name. Nothing more than Altus shifters control Altus and Tourney shifters with a setup tuned to 3x7 speeds. The cassette boasts a 14-34T range, and the crank is set to 48/38/28. The remainder of the components are all branded Bontrager, as is customary for Trek bikes. You can also forget about disc brakes for this price; you'll find rim brakes on this one.
And that's basically all you're buying for the 600 bones. But is it really? Now, to help you understand a bit more about what this bike can do, I want you to imagine that you bought one, and it's currently sitting in your garage. Well, for a few bucks more, you can transform your FX 1 into a two-wheeler worthy of your approval.
What I mean to say is that Trek has taken the time to ensure you can do more than just ride to work and come home during weekdays. With a tad of extra cash and attention, the FX 1 can be transformed into a downright adventure machine, including cargo racks, fenders, water bottle cages, and whatever else you use those mounts for.
big deal? Think about it. During the week, you can use the FX 1 to get you to work and even carry groceries home, but come Saturday, all hell breaks loose, and you and your loved one can take to the road and travel beyond your body's abilities. Once you run out of juice, unload your pop-up tent, set up that gas tank and stovetop, and enjoy the view with a hot cup of tea or even a meal. What you do with an FX 1 is in your hands.
At the end of the day, it's not a bike that you need to break the bank for, and what I found rather nice is that Trek still includes their lifetime warranty on the frame, even for a bike that'll cost you as low as $600. Just a little something-something for you to consider.
Now, whenever we explore a bicycle, we need to consider the sort of riding it's been designed for, and the FX 1 and 1 Stagger are two-wheelers meant for nothing more than riding around on asphalt. At best, a gravel road can be found rolling under your wheels and speaking of wheels, they're a clear indicator of the sort of riding you should embark upon, and so is that steel fork. The frame is built from aluminum, and once stocked with the goods I'll be running through, you'll be looking at a bike that weighs 27.7 pounds (12.5 kilograms) for a medium size machine. The Stagger comes in at 27.5 pounds (12.4 kilograms), so a tad lighter than the classic FX 1.
powers of components blessed by the Shimano name. Nothing more than Altus shifters control Altus and Tourney shifters with a setup tuned to 3x7 speeds. The cassette boasts a 14-34T range, and the crank is set to 48/38/28. The remainder of the components are all branded Bontrager, as is customary for Trek bikes. You can also forget about disc brakes for this price; you'll find rim brakes on this one.
And that's basically all you're buying for the 600 bones. But is it really? Now, to help you understand a bit more about what this bike can do, I want you to imagine that you bought one, and it's currently sitting in your garage. Well, for a few bucks more, you can transform your FX 1 into a two-wheeler worthy of your approval.
What I mean to say is that Trek has taken the time to ensure you can do more than just ride to work and come home during weekdays. With a tad of extra cash and attention, the FX 1 can be transformed into a downright adventure machine, including cargo racks, fenders, water bottle cages, and whatever else you use those mounts for.
big deal? Think about it. During the week, you can use the FX 1 to get you to work and even carry groceries home, but come Saturday, all hell breaks loose, and you and your loved one can take to the road and travel beyond your body's abilities. Once you run out of juice, unload your pop-up tent, set up that gas tank and stovetop, and enjoy the view with a hot cup of tea or even a meal. What you do with an FX 1 is in your hands.
At the end of the day, it's not a bike that you need to break the bank for, and what I found rather nice is that Trek still includes their lifetime warranty on the frame, even for a bike that'll cost you as low as $600. Just a little something-something for you to consider.