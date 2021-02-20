Canelo Alvarez Knows Good Motivation When He Sees It: A Ferrari LaFerrari

A Cyberpunk 2077 Future with Current Cars Looks as Grim as You’d Expect

Well, if you have to keep yourself motivated for whatever your next challenge might be, a Ferrari LaFerrari could be just the thing. 7 photos



The boxer posted about his latest acquisition on social media, calling it a beauty, while posing on the hood in a color-matched Balmain outfit. When you’re at this high a level in the game that entails, among other things, using limited-edition supercars as props, nothing is left to chance. Your wardrobe must match the car and the other way around. Do less and you’re labeled a chump.



Ferrari made 499 units of the



That said, Canelo can afford it. He is worth an estimated $120 million and his impressive car collection is proof that he’s not the kind of person who would balk at throwing a good chunk of cash at whatever car he fancies at the moment.



Canelo’s garage includes (or has featured, at some point), a monstrous AMG , a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a McLaren P1, a Bugatti Chiron, and a Porsche 911 GT3. His new LaFerrari won’t be the only Prancing Horse in the collection, since he already has a Ferrari Testarossa and a 458 Italia.



As a fun aside, Canelo’s only loss is the one from Floyd Mayweather in 2013. In another life, these two could definitely bond over



Editor's note: Gallery includes photos of other rides from Canelo's collection. Gallery includes photos of other rides from Canelo's collection.