Canelo Alvarez Knows Good Motivation When He Sees It: A Ferrari LaFerrari

Well, if you have to keep yourself motivated for whatever your next challenge might be, a Ferrari LaFerrari could be just the thing.
On his path to becoming the undisputed super-middleweight champion, Mexican boxing sensation Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, Canelo for short, is preparing for the next event: his fight against Avni Yildirim on February 27. And he seems to have found just the thing to keep him motivated, with his mind on the game: a Ferrari LaFerrari - in Ferrari red, of course.
The boxer posted about his latest acquisition on social media, calling it a beauty, while posing on the hood in a color-matched Balmain outfit. When you’re at this high a level in the game that entails, among other things, using limited-edition supercars as props, nothing is left to chance. Your wardrobe must match the car and the other way around. Do less and you’re labeled a chump.
Ferrari made 499 units of the LaFerrari between 2013 and 2015, with one selling for around $1.5 million. These days, getting your hands on one is less impossible, in the sense that you can find one for sale – but they are more expensive, averaging at $2.8 million.
That said, Canelo can afford it. He is worth an estimated $120 million and his impressive car collection is proof that he’s not the kind of person who would balk at throwing a good chunk of cash at whatever car he fancies at the moment.
Canelo’s garage includes (or has featured, at some point), a monstrous Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6, a Mustang 500 Eleanor, a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and a Gallardo Renazzo by Vorsteiner, the Mercedes SLS AMG, a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a McLaren P1, a Bugatti Chiron, and a Porsche 911 GT3. His new LaFerrari won’t be the only Prancing Horse in the collection, since he already has a Ferrari Testarossa and a 458 Italia.
As a fun aside, Canelo’s only loss is the one from Floyd Mayweather in 2013. In another life, these two could definitely bond over their supercar collections.
