Canary Yellow 1955 Chevy 210 Beast Is So Amazing You’ll Forget All About the LT4 It Packs

I don’t know what’s with the Chevrolets of the 1950s, but in my eyes, they are the culmination of automotive design. If you ask me, together with the Ford Thunderbird of the first generation, the series of Chevy Tri-Five cars (the 150, 210, and Bel Air made from 1955 to 1957) would win any car beauty pageant against any and all adversaries, from any age.

21 photos Photo: Earth Motor Cars