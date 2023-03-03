Canary Yellow 1955 Chevy 210 Beast Is So Amazing You’ll Forget All About the LT4 It Packs

I don’t know what’s with the Chevrolets of the 1950s, but in my eyes, they are the culmination of automotive design. If you ask me, together with the Ford Thunderbird of the first generation, the series of Chevy Tri-Five cars (the 150, 210, and Bel Air made from 1955 to 1957) would win any car beauty pageant against any and all adversaries, from any age.
And it is this high appreciation of bowtie cars of the 1950s that gets me all worked up as soon as I stumble upon an example. And boy, what a beautiful one we have here! A 210 with Bel Air vibes that is sure to brighten your mood no matter how cloudy the day in your area.
We all know the 210s and Bel Airs are just as appreciated (even more, if you ask the right people) today as they were decades ago. That’s because, just like me, a lot of other people are fascinated with the smooth body panels of these cars, their perfect lines, and the carefully studied proportions. Unlike me, though, some of these people have the required talent to transform beauty into exquisite – and this is how we end up with cars as amazing as this one here.
Officially, the car is a 1955 210, meaning it was put together by Chevrolet during the first year of the second generation. We have no info on where it was driven or what happened to it during all these years, but we do know where it is now: somewhere in Texas, flaunting the incredible shapes, colors, and shine it received at the end of a no-expense-spared professional build.
Like it so very often happens in the custom industry, the name of this 210’s builder is lost to history. We do know, though, the conversion happened not long ago, if we measure the passage of time in the number of miles shown on the odometer: 1,111 (1,788 km).
Marking the border between the two colors are chrome elements. They tie the look together in such a way that it’s sure to make you gasp. The Chevrolet name on the fenders, but also a hood badge and the jet airplane ornament, come as just the right touches of finesse the build needed.
The car is connected to the ground by means of US Mag wheels of undisclosed size, but apparently not like anything you’ll find commercially available, as they are one-of-a-kind. They support the body we already mentioned, but also the chassis, which in this case is the factory one, only modified to support further upgrades.
What that means is the 210 was gifted with a custom 4-link suspension system and a Ford 9-inch rear end. It has adjustable coil overs on both ends, but also tubular upper and lower control arms.
Corvette Z06
For the purposes of this application, the engine was modified with the fitting of a dry sump system, a four-core aluminum radiator, and a Magnaflow 3-in-1 stainless steel exhaust. We’re not told how much power it develops on the 210, but we’ll remind you a stock LT4 with a wet sump is rated off the factory floor at 640 hp and 630 lb-ft of torque.
So, we’ve got an amazing exterior and a monster of an engine under the hood. The interior is all that’s left, and it more than matches the glamour of the rest of the Chevy.
A shade of brown called latte dresses the steering wheel, door panels, center console, and seats, while the dashboard, which on the right side reads Bel Air, matches the look of the body with yellow on its underside and white above. Not much in the way of an infotainment system can be seen, but there are buttons in there for the power windows.
asking price seems fitting for such a build, but it is definitely not for the weak of heart: $189,990. That’s more expensive than a Porsche 911 Turbo, but just to give us an example of what it meant to put this thing together, the guys selling the 210 say only the four seats inside, fully custom and unique, cost $25,000 to make and install.
