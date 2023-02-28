‘Classic,’ 3,300-HP 564ci HEMI Chevelle Drags Blown Camaro, Almost Bites the Dust

The Chevrolet Chevelle was a mid-sized model produced by the General Motors subsidiary for just three generations, for the 1964 through 1978 model years, and it usually did not compete directly with the iconic Camaro.
Sure, there were some connections between the A-body platformed mid-size and the ubiquitous pony/muscle car. For example, both were highly successful nameplates – in the past, rather than today. Well, the Chevelle is extinct now, and the Camaro is not doing so well, either, judging by the faltering annual sixth-generation sales, by the way. Back to classic Chevelles and Camaros, they were both blessed with feisty stuff like the ‘Super Sport’ versions, and their body styles included two-door coupes, among others for the Chevelle.
Speaking of streamlined Chevelles and Camaros, here is an example to put things into the proper perspective – mainly the fact that customer love persisted to the brink of creating veritable dragstrip monsters out of them. And there is no need to take our word for granted as the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube has another tale from Byron Dragway (in Illinois) and brings us the short yet cool story of a couple of ultra-bonkers 1/8-mile Chevys.
The Byron feature embedded below (and uploaded on February 28) centers around a “white hot” 1966 Chevy Chevelle that is as ‘classic’ nowadays as an ET is accustomed to Earth’s gravity. Anyway, let us keep things tidy and in order, so we start with the walkaround that includes one mind-boggling detail after another. The highlights rock stuff like the ProCharger F-4X-140 supercharger tucked up front smack in the middle of the bumper, a 564ci AJPE (Alan Johnson Performance) billet aluminum HEMI V8 built by Fowler Engines from Ohio, an M7M three-speed transmission, and about 3,300 hp when running on 50 to 55 lbs. of boost!
The description features even more information, including some background facts about the entire build – which not only looks ready for any race, but also seems capable of snatching some concourse-level awards, but now it is high time to focus on the dragstrip shenanigans. The ’66 Chevelle is initially presented during a solo test run, from the 1:50 mark, during which a 1/8-mile pass is negotiated as expected, in 4.42s and at over 176 mph (283 kph).
Alas, we all know that nothing proves a ride’s worth than some feisty competition, and from the 3:30 mark, the stunning white and black (with a side of gold for the dual four-piped exhaust setup!) prepares to duke it out with a blower-V8 black fourth-gen Chevy Camaro SS dubbed ‘Kryptonite.’ As we all know, in the end, there can be only one victor, and that would be the ride (here, have a blown V8 hint) that nailed a 4.96s ET as opposed to its 5.15s supercharged adversary, which almost lost control and was close to figuratively biting the dust!
