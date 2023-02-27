Naturally Aspirated C8 Corvette Runs 10.2s Quarter Mile, a Mustang Is so Unimpressed

Right now, with the advent of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 and 2024 E-Ray, it feels like running low tens on a C8 is easier by the minute. But, sometimes, even that is nearly not enough.
Fans of straight-line acceleration shenanigans know very well that you can get your fix in just two ways – either an impromptu race on the streets, which is something that we never recommend on the account of the safety of both drivers in question and other traffic participants. Or, otherwise, there is always the option of enjoying a quarter-mile dragstrip – even during the final days of winter.
In some states, it does not matter that Lady Winter has not abandoned us yet, this season. And there is no need to take our word for granted because the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has returned to the usual Bradenton Motorsports Park venue in time for another SCT (Street Car Takeover) event, after he previously dwelled around Florida’s Orlando Speed World for some lengthy coverage of the Sick Week 2023’s shenanigans.
Anyway, for this BMP feature the host chose a naturally-aspirated C8 Chevy Corvette wonder - aka car_c8 on social media, and one of the many pursuers of the naturally aspirated world record. For now, they are dropping low ten-second passes on the left and right lanes in search of a new personal best, and perhaps even a nine-second pass. The video featured below shows a bundle of solo stints to the tune of 10.34s, 10.31s, and 10.33s ETs but of course, there is nothing like true competition, right?
As such, in the end, at the 1:35 mark, a cool white-and-striped Ford Mustang decided to have a go against the naturally aspirated wonder. Judging by the subtle hood bulge and the rapid-fire exhaust, we suspect this S-197 fifth generation ‘pony’ was a monster in disguise – and the presumption soon turned into certainty after witnessing the Blue Oval shoot out like a bullet off the mark to a massively quick 7.95s (at 168 mph/270 kph) victory against the unsuspecting 10.29s (at 131 mph/211 kph) Corvette!
By the way, if you were here just to see if the eternal Detroit struggle between GM and FoMoCo will make any victims, be sure to also check out the progress on Emelia Hartford’s latest crazy ride, a 9.8-liter big block Mustang strapped to a towering supercharger. It’s a stick shift endeavor, nonetheless, which makes it even more astonishing – and do remember that this is one vlogger who rose to fame with help from her C8 Corvette trials and tribulations! Anyway, enjoy both videos, and be sure to come back with a comment regarding which ride sounds best – the NA Corvette, the (presumably) turbo Mustang foe, or Emelia’s blown Ford?
