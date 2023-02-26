Modified Audi TTRS Generational Battle Shows Fun Can Come Sort-Of Cheap

Drag races have a special appeal, as they show what a car is capable of. They are the epitome of what the raw power of a vehicle looks like, and today, I found one that hits very close to home, as it involved two Audi TTRS from two consecutive generations.
Despite the fact that the Audi TT is not a car you will often see enthusiasts talk about, it is one that left a mark on the industry as a whole. This might sound completely bogus, but the first generation of this car had a revolutionary design, elements of which can still be seen on modern vehicles.
The TT was the car that made bumpers an integral part of the overall design rather than just a functional bit of bodywork, and the auto industry still uses this design to this day. It also managed to turn the wheel arches from something that is just needed for the car to work into a bold stylistic statement.
Granted, the cars that will duke it out today come from the second and third generations, with the former seen as probably the worst design out of the three, as it is too subdued. But that just means that, if you are willing to overlook some stylistic cues, you can grab one for a good price, albeit probably not the RS version.
What the full performance badge can do is exactly what this video showcases, even adding a bit of spice. The 2016 mark III TTRS and its gnarly 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine come with a stage one ECU tune by REVO, pushing its output to 455 hp (461 ps) and 416 lb-ft (564 Nm) of torque. This power goes to all four wheels via a seven-speed double-clutch gearbox.
I can safely say this is a good, reliable option, as I happen to run a stage one tune by REVO myself without issues. Albeit that is on the rather pedestrian base model mark II, which is the designated daily driver.
The third-gen RS sits on Goodyear Eagle F1 street tires, which I also happen to have equipped. While not the best gear money can buy and definitely not what you would want on a track day, these tires still offer a good driving experience. They allow the driver to feel in control, even when pushed hard, and the grip falls off gradually instead of just giving way past a certain point.
mark II TTRS opponent, on the other hand, did have a bit more work done. It boasts a Forge front-mounted intercooler and boost pipes, an H-Performance intake pipe, a K&N panel filter, a high-pressure fuel pump, and catless downpipes. It also benefits from a stage two ECU and TCU tune by MRC, for a total output of 435 HP (441 PS) and 501 lb-ft of torque (680 Nm), again going to all wheels via a double-clutch, albeit a six-speed.
The weight difference between the two is not significant, with the mark III being 77 lbs (35 kg) lighter. What this means is that things will likely go down to torque and which gearbox can better make use of it when launching.
Unsurprisingly, it is the newer generation that takes the cake in every category. With that being said, it did not leave its older brother in the dust, with the results being somewhat close. While the mark III finished the drag race in 11.07 seconds, the mark II was 0.22 seconds slower in the quarter mile. Similarly, the second-gen hits 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.16 seconds, just two and a half tenths slower than its opponent.
What I am trying to say here is that, despite losing, the second-gen TTRS is still a great way to have a lot of fun for not a lot of money.
