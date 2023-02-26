This BMW M240i Simply Annihilates a Golf R and a Caddy CT4-V in a Drag Race

It wouldn't be the first time this exact BMW 240i smoked its competition in a drag race at the Dunnville Autodrome from Ontario, Canada, but watching it shame a Cadillac CT4-V like that is something else entirely. The Golf R kept a balance between the other two, but even with its impressive specs, it too couldn't hold a candle to the Beemer.
Before we get to the main events, let's first meet our daring contestants. Starting with the 2022 non-Blackwing Caddy, it brought a 2.7-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine to the race that can output 325 hp (329 ps) with 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque.
It's an AWD version with a 10-speed automatic transmission and weighs 3,616 lbs. (1,640 kg). While the 2022 RWD version starts at around $48,000, the one with the all-wheel-drive system is roughly $2,000 more, at $50,515 (including tip).
Now, if this was the new $52,390 2023 CT5-V RWD model, it would have donned a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that could deliver 360 hp (365 ps) with 405 ft-lb (549 Nm) of torque. According to the spec sheets, this one shaves off 0.3 seconds while trying to hit 60 mph when compared to the CT4-V.
Next up is the European favorite Volkswagen Golf R. Under the hood, it has a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbo engine capable of outputting 315 hp (319 ps) with 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque. It drives all four of its wheels via a 7-speed automatic transmission system and weighs in at 3,360 lbs. (1,524 kg).
A basic trim would cost you $44,740, while the 20th Anniversary Edition is just a bit more expensive, at $45,390. But for that price difference, you'll be getting amazing features like the "20 Years" mirror puddle light projection. Who could pass on that?
Now for the belle of the ball, the BMW M240i that came rocking the 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine that can produce 382 hp (387 ps) with 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque.
This sweet AWD ride has an 8-speed transmission with automatic Sport and Manual shift modes. The xDrive Coupe variant's price tag dangles at around $55,000 for the U.S. market.
Now that we got the catwalk presentation part over and done with, let's see what happened during the races.
On the initial run, the Caddy was first off the line, but just a second later, it got overtaken by the other cars and managed to come in 3rd place. The Golf R respectably finished 2nd, with the BMW rocketing passed the competition and flying across the finish line in 1st place. It looked like it was entire bus lengths in front of the VW.
During the second and third attempts, absolutely nothing changed, so they decided to switch to a couple of roll races.
The first time they floored it from 31 mph (50 kph), where the Golf R tried to put up a fight against the M240i, but alas, the end results were exactly the same as in the drag races. The second time, they accelerated from 50 kph (80 kph), and... need I say more? You know exactly how it went.
After all was said and done, Sam from the "Sam CarLegion" YouTube channel, who was driving the Caddy, had nothing bad to say about the car. It simply couldn't perform better than the competition.
