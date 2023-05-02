Canadian Millionaire’s Adventure Companion at Sea Starts a New Chapter

Nothing in life lasts forever, even less so for millionaires' luxury toys. Wealthy yacht owners are rarely known to hold onto a specific boat for more than a decade. More often, they become serial yacht owners, always searching for a shinier new acquisition. The Komokwa yacht was lucky in this regard. It stayed in the hands of its original owner for more than a decade. Now, it's gearing up for new adventures under different ownership.
Komokwa's beautiful silhouette easily turns heads in British Columbia, Canada – its current location. Having been owned by a Canadian millionaire right from the start and even sporting a name inspired by the region's history, the 135 feet (41 meters) vessel feels most at home in this part of the world.
At the same time, it didn't waste any time during the 13 years it's been around. Komokwa was meant to travel the world and has proven its worldwide navigation capabilities across 60,000 nautical miles (11,112 km) so far.
The striking luxury boat is part of a successful yacht line, the Horizon Premier 135 series. The Taiwan-based Horizon presents itself as the first yacht builder in Asia to operate four separate subsidiary shipyards. Each of them is dedicated to a specific task in the building process. Horizon claims that this makes production more efficient while also increasing capacity.
Komokwa was one of its largest launches more than a decade ago, in 2010. It was commissioned by a Canadian wind farm millionaire who was ready to take things to the next level. Brian O'Sullivan had an interesting way of characterizing his new yacht as "the smallest big boat" he could find. At 41 meters, Komokwa is sleek and speedy enough to do what large superyachts can't while also flaunting all the luxuries of modern yachts.
O'Sullivan named it after a deity, the First Nations' god of tides and underwater creatures. He then took his new floating toy on an adventurous journey around the world in 2013. That was why he wanted a new boat, with a greater range, in the first place. Unlike other rich owners who barely spend time onboard their precious pleasure craft, the Canadian entrepreneur enjoyed Komokwa for about eight months each year.
Even after so many fond memories, the 72-year-old O-Sullivan eventually decided to part with his adventure companion. The Horizon yacht was sold for around $6 million ($6.9 million was the last known asking price).
Despite its age, Komokwa claims to be in excellent shape. The new owner will enjoy luxurious amenities, including a spa, gym, and jacuzzi. At the same time, the twin MTU engines propel the pleasure craft at nearly 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph). This sporty yacht boasts an impressive range and is ready to add more miles to its remarkable history.
Komokwa's beautiful silhouette easily turns heads in British Columbia, Canada – its current location. Having been owned by a Canadian millionaire right from the start and even sporting a name inspired by the region's history, the 135 feet (41 meters) vessel feels most at home in this part of the world.
At the same time, it didn't waste any time during the 13 years it's been around. Komokwa was meant to travel the world and has proven its worldwide navigation capabilities across 60,000 nautical miles (11,112 km) so far.
The striking luxury boat is part of a successful yacht line, the Horizon Premier 135 series. The Taiwan-based Horizon presents itself as the first yacht builder in Asia to operate four separate subsidiary shipyards. Each of them is dedicated to a specific task in the building process. Horizon claims that this makes production more efficient while also increasing capacity.
Komokwa was one of its largest launches more than a decade ago, in 2010. It was commissioned by a Canadian wind farm millionaire who was ready to take things to the next level. Brian O'Sullivan had an interesting way of characterizing his new yacht as "the smallest big boat" he could find. At 41 meters, Komokwa is sleek and speedy enough to do what large superyachts can't while also flaunting all the luxuries of modern yachts.
O'Sullivan named it after a deity, the First Nations' god of tides and underwater creatures. He then took his new floating toy on an adventurous journey around the world in 2013. That was why he wanted a new boat, with a greater range, in the first place. Unlike other rich owners who barely spend time onboard their precious pleasure craft, the Canadian entrepreneur enjoyed Komokwa for about eight months each year.
Even after so many fond memories, the 72-year-old O-Sullivan eventually decided to part with his adventure companion. The Horizon yacht was sold for around $6 million ($6.9 million was the last known asking price).
Despite its age, Komokwa claims to be in excellent shape. The new owner will enjoy luxurious amenities, including a spa, gym, and jacuzzi. At the same time, the twin MTU engines propel the pleasure craft at nearly 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph). This sporty yacht boasts an impressive range and is ready to add more miles to its remarkable history.