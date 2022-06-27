Wind Farm Magnate Says Goodbye to His World-Cruising Superyacht After a Decade

Unlike other wealthy superyacht owners, this Canadian wind farm entrepreneur didn’t want a luxury toy that he could show off in fancy locations where all the millionaires hang out. He wanted to travel around the world with his family, and be the captain of his own boat.
“Komokwa” sounds like an exotic name – it was inspired by the First Nations’ deity of tides and marine creatures. It perfectly reflects the original character of this 135-foot (41 meters) boat built by Horizon over a decade ago, in 2010. That’s when Brian O’Sullivan, the owner of a Canadian wind farm company, purchased it.
His one goal was to cruise around the world, and his previous boat didn’t have the range for that, he told Superyacht Times. So he went for “the smallest big boat” he could find, which would be capable of long journeys, while also easy enough to maneuver that O’Sullivan himself could be the captain.
The desired round-the-world trip took place in 2013, after which the owner used Komokwa as a true floating home, eventually spending eight months of the year on board, inviting friends over as often as possible.
In addition to the five cabins, the vessel’s gym can be converted into a cabin as well, for a total of 13 guests on board. An elegant dining table that can easily fit everyone is located on the main deck. There are also two full bars and lounging areas, one on the sun deck, joined by a jacuzzi, and the other on the second deck. This one also boasts a fire pit, which is perfect when cruising in colder climates. The owner’s suite has its own jacuzzi, a private lounge area, and a walk-in wardrobe, plus access to a private balcony.
Although the beautiful Komokwa now has 60,000 nautical miles (69,000 miles/111,120 km) under its belt, the main engines were replaced in 2017, because of a defect in previous models, according to Denison Yachting. So the superyacht is ready for new adventures. The 71-year-old O’Sullivan is parting with it, despite the great memories. For $7.9 million, a new enthusiastic owner can turn Komokwa into his travel companion.
