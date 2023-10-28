Can an iPad Replace CarPlay? Here's Your Answer

The CarPlay adoption went through the roof in the last few years, and the ones responsible for it are the same companies that are now trying to leave it behind.
Carmakers adopted Android Auto and CarPlay to deal with one major shortcoming in their cars: poor software support. Their lazy efforts made everything from integrated navigation to apps a thing that customers often refused to pay for, so by moving to CarPlay and Android Auto, car manufacturers pretty much handed the infotainment control to Apple and Google.
The lack of CarPlay isn't something drivers want to stick with, so many are looking for ways to deal with it. One of the most common ways to address this shortcoming is with a full upgrade to an iPad, either using a custom dash mod or a simple tablet holder that allows you to install the tablet on the dashboard.
The main benefit of having an iPad instead of CarPlay is the access to the entire app collection available on the App Store. CarPlay comes with many restrictions, including banned app categories like video streaming services. Watching YouTube videos or Netflix shows isn't allowed on CarPlay, not even when the vehicle is parked. With an iPad, you can get access to all these apps.
The other big benefit of using an iPad instead of CarPlay is the larger screen estate and the higher resolution display. The screens installed in most cars don't even get close to the specifications of an iPad screen, so with a tablet, you get brighter colors, better response to touch, and a faster experience overall.
