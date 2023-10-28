autoevolution
 

The Latest Google Maps Update Reminds the World Google Is the Search King

The flood of new features landing in Google Maps continues with new search improvements that remind the world the application belongs to none other than the world's largest search company.
Google Maps has received new options that'll make searching for places more convenient and straightforward directly from a mobile device.

The first of the two search improvements landing in Google Maps is related to the way you search for places around your current location.

In the current version of Google Maps, you can search for locations using their names or other related keywords (such as gas when looking for a gas station). However, Google knows Google Maps users expect a more straightforward experience, so Google Maps will adopt AI and advanced image recognition models to make the photos linked with a location searchable.

The company explains that users can search for the information in photos added to Google Maps locations, making finding details related to what you can do for every place easier.

For example, if you're looking for a place to "play football with my kid," you can input these words in Google Maps, and the service will scan the nearby locations, check out the available photos, and try to determine if someone shared a photo playing football with their kid. Once Google Maps finds a match, it includes the location in the results, letting you expand the picture for additional details and get navigation guidance to the destination.

Google says this feature's rollout will advance gradually, and users living in France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US will be the first to get it starting this week.

Google also wants Google Maps to help users find things to do close to their location. The company is adding thematic place suggestions to Google Maps, so when you search for activities, you'll see recommendations for the most common suggestions in your town. You can tap an entry to get additional information, including navigation directions to the destination.

Google promises to begin releasing this search update in the coming weeks. The feature will be available on iPhone and Android.

Google Maps is getting lots of other features, with Google seemingly focusing more on navigation capabilities. Not long ago, the company announced an expansion of the eco-friendly routing bundled with Google Maps, allowing drivers to navigate to a destination by cutting carbon emissions and the vehicle's fuel consumption. Users in India will also get support for two-wheels, and Google says eco-friendly routes will soon expand to more locations.

The company claims the feature is already incredibly effective, as it has helped reduce vehicle emissions by the equivalent of taking half a million cars off the road since its debut in 2021.
