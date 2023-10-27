Google Maps Gets a New-Generation Feature on iPhone and Android

Google keeps working on new-generation Google Maps features, and in addition to the massive update announced earlier today, the company is also preparing improvements that will keep the application in line with the latest trends in the car world.
Google Maps is getting new features aimed at EV drivers, with Google explaining today that the application has become an essential tool in the fight against charging anxiety.
Google Maps already offers charging station information, but the search giant says it wants to bring more Android Automotive features to everybody using the app, specifically as it noticed that advanced capabilities help address charging anxiety more effectively.
Google Maps on Android Automotive comes with more advanced capabilities, also thanks to the deeper integration into the vehicle. For example, the application can monitor the battery charge and suggest charging stops when the battery level doesn't allow the vehicle to reach a defined destination. Google Maps can look for nearby charging stations, determine their compatibility, and check the station availability.
Google Maps on Android and iPhone will also display similar information, including whether a charger is compatible with a vehicle. Users must configure the vehicle profile in the settings screen in Google Maps, after which the application can display accurate information about charging station compatibility.
The application will also indicate if the available chargers are fast, medium, or slow, so you can only head to the locations that meet your expectations. And last but not least, Google has found a great way to provide uptime information without relying on crowdsourcing.
Theoretically, crowdsourcing allows an application to stay up-to-date about the status of a charging station so other drivers can know beforehand if a charger is down. However, Google wants to eliminate this factor from Google Maps, so the application will display when a charger was last used. If the information is recent, you can assume the charger is up and running. If the last used data suggests a downtime, you can configure Google Maps to point you to another charging station.
Google will include this information in the Places API, so companies offering various services can show real-time EV charging station information right in their apps. As a result, expect the applications showing charging station locations and relying on the Google Maps API to get updated capabilities in the next versions. Look for updates for your favorite apps in the app stores once the new features become available for everybody.
The company promises to start the rollout of the new features this week. Android and iPhone users will get them as part of the latest Google Maps version, but you must keep in mind that the new data will only be live in regions where EV charging station information is available.
