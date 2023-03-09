Android Auto Coolwalk Is Great But a Full iPad in the Dashboard Puts It to Shame Anyway

The adoption of Android Auto and CarPlay is on the rise, but it’s not a secret users aren’t exactly big fans of the restrictions they come with. A full tablet integrated into the dashboard would help deal with this shortcoming by providing the full experience behind the wheel.
Installing a tablet on the dashboard most often comes down to finding the right holder. Such accessories cost anywhere from $1 to over $100, and they sport various installation models, including suction cups and air vents clips.
They still don’t look professional, and in case another display is already installed in the car, such devices are more or less redundant.
Soundman Car Audio on YouTube integrates tablets in the dashboard of cars using custom dash mode and his own kits. More often than not, the dash panels are tweaked to fit the larger screen without losing any functionality, such as controls or air vents.
The latest video shared on YouTube details the process for a 2019 Toyota Tacoma. The chosen tablet is an iPad Air, and while in the beginning it doesn’t look like it’d fit the dash, it eventually proves to be the right choice.
The project requires up to 12 hours of work, and it includes steps that only a professional would be able to complete successfully. Especially if the final goal is a premium quality, that is.
It all starts with disassembling the dash panel and continues with preparing the kit, trimming the dash panel, and gluing the two parts together. Eventually, the custom dash mod would require further refinements to look premium, including applying fiberglass and body filler. Painting and clear coating the product is essential.
A full iPad installed in the dashboard allows users to access all apps on the App Store without any restrictions while driving. Sure enough, you’re still not supposed to watch Netflix or YouTube when the vehicle is in motion, but at least you can do it when you’re waiting in a parking lot to pick up the kids from school.
Android Auto and CarPlay both block playing YouTube and video content on the larger screen in the car. Theoretically, Google and Apple should allow streaming content when the vehicle is parked and then block it when it starts moving. The two companies should use an approach similar to the keyboard implementation.
Typing is allowed only when the car is not moving, so when you start driving, you must rely entirely on voice commands with Siri and Google Assistant. This way, drivers should be able to keep their eyes on the road while still being able to interact with the mobile apps running via Android Auto and CarPlay on the screens in the car.
