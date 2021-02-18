Camaro-Powered 1950 Dodge Truck Is Like No B Series You’ve Ever Seen

5 Job-Rated 1952 Dodge B Series Gets Your Mind off All the Fords and Chevys

It’s more than a decade now since Dodge stopped selling trucks wearing its name and shifted things over to Ram . And it was quite the move, considering how the company has been in the business of making pickups since right after the end of the Second World War.It started doing so thanks to the B Series , introduced into an increasingly crowded segment in 1948. These machines came with nothing particularly special about them, neither in design nor in terms of powertrains. That's probably one of the reasons today’s custom industry generally ignores them.For a remade B Series to catch the buyers’ eyes, it has to bring something truly special to the table. And by all accounts, this one here sure does.It is officially titled Dodge B2B on Gateway Classic Cars , where we found it, but it is nothing like what the carmaker usually offered back then. Sitting on the border between a hot rod and a rat rod , the build is still an unfinished project, albeit a functional one.Up front, we can still recognize the round headlights of the B Series, only that they are fitted much closer together on one of the wackiest front grilles we’ve seen in a while. Where the grille ends, the long hood starts, hiding underneath a 350ci (5.7-liter) that supposedly comes off a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro and is linked to a 700R4 transmission. You can partially see it through the sides, as the truck has no fenders up front – probably some could be fitted, should the future owner not like this open-wheel approach.The interior is where significant work still needs to be done, but we guess, given how most of the gauges are there, it could be kept as-is for an extra touch of uniqueness.The black over black apparition has 113 miles (182 km) since the build (or, should we say, since its builder gave up on it), and it is selling for $25,000.

