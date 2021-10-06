Cadillac STS-V Almost Became a Digital Wagon, Turned Out Sporty Coupe In the End

With all things going crossover, SUV, and truck around us, it’s normal to imagine that nothing else will cut it. But that’s not the way automotive pixel masters seem to think, and act accordingly.
In the truly diverse scenery of the CGI imagination land, certain virtual artists seek to stand out in a crowd. Some have a knack for “Touring the world,” others love to bring past wonders back to our attention through retro-modern incarnations. A few even have their distinctive visual style.
But there’s one social media hero that virtually caters to everything about the 1980s and 1990s classics. Well, it turns out Jim – aka jlord8 – also has a propensity towards 2000s wonders. And he usually gives them at least a twist, or perhaps even two.
This time around he decided to go against the current and remind everyone of Cadillac’s CT5 grandfather. It’s the mid-2000s STS, a luxury mid-size sedan that didn’t live out a long and fruitful life – unlike its predecessor, the iconic Seville.
Nevertheless, the pixel master deemed it significant enough to warrant a short moment of CGI revival glory. In STS-V spec, of course. But the four-door sedan body didn’t make the cut, as the virtual artist initially dreamed of turning it into a station wagon.
Luckily, there wasn’t enough time for that virtual build, so the Cadillac STS-V digitally turned out to be a Coupe. Sedan, wagon, coupe – all these segments are falling out of favor. But CGI experts know how to go against the current. And we appreciate the attitude. Especially when the envisioned build harbors something feisty under the hood and has the looks to match it. Although, frankly, I would have gone up a level.
So, instead of leaving alone the original supercharged 4.4-liter Northstar V8 (469 hp), I would have envisioned a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine swap taken directly from the CT5-V Blackwing! But that’s just me.
