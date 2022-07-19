C8 Corvettes Flock to the Nurburgring, Might Feature AWD and Hybrid Assistance

How much are people willing to pay for a brand-new Chevrolet Corvette, considering that the 2023 Z06 will set buyers back at least $106,395? This is a question that has yet to be answered, and the electrified variant might hold the key to it.
What electrified variant, you ask? Well, the one that has already been confirmed by the bowtie brand earlier this year, which was probably snapped testing at the Nurburgring recently, in prototype form. Actually, make that 'prototypes' instead of 'prototype', as no less than three of them became the focus of the camera lens.
All of them were bathed in vinyl stickers, and if you look carefully at car #4, then you will see something that kind of looks like a charging port on its left front fender. Does that mean that they are planning a plug-in hybrid version? Perhaps, although Chevy hasn’t said anything else about it when they admitted that they are planning to launch it.
As a matter of fact, there is no clear indication that we are indeed looking at the electrified ‘Vette, as the testers didn’t feature any ‘high voltage’ stickers. Then again, they didn’t have any in previous scoops either, our man with the cam claims.
Nonetheless, if this is the hybrid/plug-in hybrid Corvette E-Ray, then it is quite possible that it boasts all-wheel drive, with the electric motor(s) likely driving the front axle, and the ICE the rear wheels. It has been rumored that the 6.2-liter V8 will be retained, and together with the electric motor(s), it should develop a combined 600 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque.
This means that it won’t step on the Z06’s toes, not in this configuration anyway, but it might do so in the alleged Zora, which is expected to pack the same 5.5-liter V8 and have around 1,000 hp, and a little under 1,000 lb-ft (1,355 Nm) to play with. Keep in mind that these numbers haven’t been confirmed by Chevy, and we should find out whether they are accurate or not when the car launches, in 2023, with a battery-electric model following it.
All of them were bathed in vinyl stickers, and if you look carefully at car #4, then you will see something that kind of looks like a charging port on its left front fender. Does that mean that they are planning a plug-in hybrid version? Perhaps, although Chevy hasn’t said anything else about it when they admitted that they are planning to launch it.
As a matter of fact, there is no clear indication that we are indeed looking at the electrified ‘Vette, as the testers didn’t feature any ‘high voltage’ stickers. Then again, they didn’t have any in previous scoops either, our man with the cam claims.
Nonetheless, if this is the hybrid/plug-in hybrid Corvette E-Ray, then it is quite possible that it boasts all-wheel drive, with the electric motor(s) likely driving the front axle, and the ICE the rear wheels. It has been rumored that the 6.2-liter V8 will be retained, and together with the electric motor(s), it should develop a combined 600 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque.
This means that it won’t step on the Z06’s toes, not in this configuration anyway, but it might do so in the alleged Zora, which is expected to pack the same 5.5-liter V8 and have around 1,000 hp, and a little under 1,000 lb-ft (1,355 Nm) to play with. Keep in mind that these numbers haven’t been confirmed by Chevy, and we should find out whether they are accurate or not when the car launches, in 2023, with a battery-electric model following it.