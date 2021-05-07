C8 Corvette Z06 Spied With Stingray-Style Quad Exhaust, Huge Tires, and Big Wing

Instead of the center-outlet exhaust system of previous test mules, GM is currently testing the Z06 with a Stingray-inspired exhaust system at the North-South Straightaway in Milford. The dramatic-looking prototype in the photo gallery is also rocking a humongous wing that looks a little bit like the Rebel Alliance T-65B X-wing starfighter from the Star Wars saga.
Apparently inspired by the rear wing of the seventh-generation Corvette ZR1, which GM describes as a supercar in the automaker’s literature, this wing could be the mid-range option bundled with the Z07 Performance Package. The entry-level option is believed to come in the guise of a low-profile wing, and at the top of the spectrum, there is talk about active aero.
Equipped with the headlights and taillights of the Stingray and painted in white based on the color of the side mirrors, this prototype further flaunts a wider body than the Stingray for obvious reasons. Take a moment to admire the width of the rubber shoes out back. Those are motorsport-derived Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, and their dimensions (345/25 by 21 inches) would make even the Porsche 911 GT2 RS blush with admiration.
Rumored to premiere in July 2021 for the 2022 model year, the Z06 has the makings of a supercar killer because of the ultra-grippy and ultra-wide tires. Add the weight distribution of the mid-engine layout to the mix, about 617 horsepower from a Ferrari-like V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, and a quick-shifting transaxle with a dual-clutch setup, and it’s pretty clear that GM will be waxing lyrical like there’s no tomorrow in the press release for the Z06.
With the final units of the 2021 Corvette scheduled to be manufactured by the Bowling Green assembly plant in August, it appears that Z06 production will begin sometime in the fall if the chip shortage won’t get worse for the biggest automaker in the United States. If push comes to shove, then it wouldn’t be surprising for GM to delay production by a month or even two.
