2021 Ford Bronco Production Plant Affected by Chip Shortage

Members of various forums and Facebook groups have been repeatedly told by Michigan Assembly Plant workers and employees that 2021 Ford Bronco production hiccups aren’t likely to happen, but the inevitable did happen. MAP will be offline for two weeks over the semiconductor crisis, which appears to be getting worse for second largest U.S. automaker.
Ford currently produces Super Duty pickup trucks in Louisville without vital chips, which is why thousands of them are sitting in a parking lot on I-71 in Sparta, Kentucky as we speak. According to Automotive News, the F-150 and Transit sides of the Kansas City assembly complex will be down from May 17th to May 28th along with the Chicago and Flat Rock production plants.
Avon Lake in Ohio will be limited to Super Duty chassis-cab trucks and medium-duty trucks through the week of May 17th and completely offline from May 24th to May 28th. Oh, and by the way, the Hermosillo assembly site in Mexico won’t restart production of the Bronco Sport until May 17th.
There is, however, a bit of good news for Bronco customers. A spokeswoman told Automotive News that deliveries remain on track to start in the summer, which is a vague way of saying that Ford is pulling every string to source as many chips as technically possible to keep the Bronco production line going. After all, more than 125,000 of the 190,000 reservations have been turned into firm orders by the automaker’s authorized dealership network.
If everything goes to plan, full production is expected to begin on August 2nd. MAP employee Lisa DeEtte further mentions tag relief acceleration for August 30th and full tag relief production for September 20th. In order to churn out as many Broncos as possible, Michigan Assembly will skip the yearly shutdown according to a recent report from the Detroit Free Press.
As a brief refresher, ordering a Bronco at the moment of writing translates to a 2022 delivery. Those who are looking forward to the Everglades Green Heritage Edition and Warthog to launch will have to wait a little more, especially if some dealers have already taken deposits for these variants.
Avon Lake in Ohio will be limited to Super Duty chassis-cab trucks and medium-duty trucks through the week of May 17th and completely offline from May 24th to May 28th. Oh, and by the way, the Hermosillo assembly site in Mexico won’t restart production of the Bronco Sport until May 17th.
There is, however, a bit of good news for Bronco customers. A spokeswoman told Automotive News that deliveries remain on track to start in the summer, which is a vague way of saying that Ford is pulling every string to source as many chips as technically possible to keep the Bronco production line going. After all, more than 125,000 of the 190,000 reservations have been turned into firm orders by the automaker’s authorized dealership network.
If everything goes to plan, full production is expected to begin on August 2nd. MAP employee Lisa DeEtte further mentions tag relief acceleration for August 30th and full tag relief production for September 20th. In order to churn out as many Broncos as possible, Michigan Assembly will skip the yearly shutdown according to a recent report from the Detroit Free Press.
As a brief refresher, ordering a Bronco at the moment of writing translates to a 2022 delivery. Those who are looking forward to the Everglades Green Heritage Edition and Warthog to launch will have to wait a little more, especially if some dealers have already taken deposits for these variants.