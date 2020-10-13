Choka Is the World’s First Pressurized Bike Frame, So You Can Always Fix a Flat

C8 Corvette Stingray Now Arriving in Middle Eastern Showrooms

More than a year after Chevrolet revealed the C8, the mid-engine Stingray is heading to the Middle East with familiar specifications. Instantly recognizable from every angle, the sports car from Kentucky will be offered in exterior colors that include the all-new Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat while exterior options include full-length racing stripes and stinger stripes. 16 photos



LT2 is how General Motors calls the plant, which is good for 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque when the sports exhaust is optioned. The more aggressive exhaust is included in the Z51 Performance Package that unlocks the full potential of the Stingray with better suspension, aerodynamic tweaks, grippier rubber shoes, and better cooling.



“The mid-engine design not only unlocks enhanced levels of performance but also demands a complete redesign of the entire vehicle,” declared Farah Amhaz, head of the Chevrolet brand in the Middle East. “The engine takes center stage as an integral part of the design, a tribute to the fastest and most powerful Corvette Stingray ever created. We are sure our regional customers will love the car and we can’t wait to get them behind the wheel.”



Given that more than 300 units of the ‘Vette were sold in Japan in less than 60 hours, the Middle East certainly has a greater appetite for the all-new Stingray. No pricing information has been published yet, though, but don’t expect too big of a difference over the American specification.



At the time of writing, the midship sports car is available from $59,995 including destination charge and the starting price will stay up for the 2021 model year. The Z51 package, however, will get more expensive next year because the trick suspension will morph into a standalone option. Just like the U.S. model, Chevrolet Arabia offers three trim levels in this part of the world. The lineup kicks off with the 1LT, the sweet spot is the 2LT, and the plushest option available is called 3LT. Available as a coupe for the time being, the C8 relies on a Tremec dual-clutch transmission that sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow of the V8 motor to the rear wheels.

