C8 Corvette Production Idled Over Parts Shortage

A commercial hit for General Motors, the mid-engine Corvette won’t be produced this week. A supply chain issue is to blame for the downtime.
Automotive News can’t say for certain what parts are in short supply. Given these circumstances, we can only speculate. Constraints include Magnetic Selective Ride Control and the black trident wheels. Tire pressure sensors and the C8 Corvette’s rear high-wing spoilers are in short supply as well.
On the upside, Chevrolet is currently preparing to publish the 2023 model’s retail price. Not long now, the Stingray will be joined by the motorsport-infused Z06 that boasts a flat-plane crankshaft V8 that revs to 8,600 rpm.
In the meantime, it’s worth remembering that GM Fleet has recently published the order guide for the 2023 Stingray. Regardless of trim level, the small-block V8 sports car will be gifted with a plaque that reads 70 Anniversary. Chevrolet sweetens the deal with the 70th Anniversary Edition, which can be had in two exterior hues, namely White Pearl or Carbon Flash.
These finishes can be complemented with Satin Gray or Satin Black stripes. And yes, the new Z06 can be had with this package.
May 9th is when MY23 production is expected to start. We still don’t know if the Z06 will start rolling off the line then as well, but on the other hand, that may be the case because Stingray and Z06 allocations aren’t separated as they used to be. The Detroit-based manufacturer uses a dealership’s average daily supply to gauge how quickly the retailer is selling ‘Vettes, determining how many Stingrays and Z06s the dealership gets.
Although it’s not as torquey as the LT2 in the Stingray, the LT6 in the Z06 more than makes up for it with 670 ponies. When properly equipped for the job, the newcomer promises 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 2.6 seconds, which is three tenths quicker than the Corvette Stingray Z51.
