1930 Chevrolet Universal Is the Definition of Vintage Cool, Convertible Top Is a Trick

Unlike wine, cars do not get better with time. But just like it, they do tend to become increasingly valuable with age, provided several factors work in the car’s favor. And this is the pillar on which the collector’s world was built.
Most of the people living in this world go for vehicles that are about half a century old. That’s because the 1960s and 1970s were particularly lucrative in creating iconic, special, and unique vehicles, all elements that in time contribute to increasing the car’s value.
Going back further, to say vehicles born close to a century ago, the offer is not nearly as diverse today, with one name rising to dominate all others: Ford. The Blue Ovals of the 1920s and 1930s are appealing, of course, but at times we kind of feel the need for something else, something tastier, perhaps.
And this 1930 Chevrolet Universal we stumbled upon recently sure fits that definition, standing proud and vintage cool on the lot of cars going under the Mecum hammer in East Moline, Illinois, later this week.
Part of the same collection that includes the egg-crate 1939 Peterbilt we discussed not long ago, Hays Museum Antique Truck, the Universal is a restored beauty in Roadster Delivery guise, and wearing a convertible-style canvas top, but one that does not fold away like you would expect.
As far as we can tell, the two-tone blue and black half-ton is pretty much original. Up front, hidden under the hood, sits a 194ci (3.2-liter) engine that runs a 3-speed manual transmission and spins old fashioned black wire wheels.
The pickup is selling with no reserve during the auction, and no estimate is made on how much it is expected to fetch. Given how back in its day the model was only produced for one year, and we know not of that many of them lying around, it should be quite the sum.
