One of the Very Few GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Sells for Crazy Money at Auction

GM has managed to picture itself as a forward-thinking brand, ready to embrace the EV revolution. The GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV are part of this revolution, and the two electric trucks set the U.S. market on fire although they are yet to appear on dealer lots. One of the very few delivered GMC Hummer EV sold for an insane amount of money at a Mecum auction, showing just how badly people want to own this monstrous electric truck.
We don’t know how many units of the GMC Hummer EV has GM managed to build and deliver, but we do know that GM had to recall just 10 vehicles for the taillight problem last week. We expect that this is the entire GMC Hummer EV fleet at the moment, so it's safe to say that the unit sold at the Mecum auction is one of those only 10 examples.
The GMC Hummer Edition 1 was not an affordable vehicle to begin with, having a price tag of $110,295 at the time the reservations list opened. This is a lot of money for a vehicle wearing the GMC lettering. Even so, the fact that all of the 1,200 available units were booked speaks volumes about people’s interest in GM’s electric supertruck.
That’s why we kind of expected the Edition 1 listed for the Mecum’s Glendale event to sell for a lot more money than its price tag. The example has been driven just 400 miles (643 km) since it left GM’s factory, so you imagine the battery was only topped up maybe twice. The Interstellar White body with a black roof is, as you’d expect, spotless and you can safely assume this GMC Hummer is as good as new.
Its most important quality is being available, though, and that was enough to jack up the bids to stratospheric levels. The highest bidder bought the GMC Hummer Edition 1 for a crazy $286,000, almost three times the original price. Considering how hard it will be for GM to ramp up production, it will probably remain a very rare presence on American roads for a lot longer.
