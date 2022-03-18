Egg-Crate 1939 Peterbilt 5-Ton Truck Is a Rare Antique, Only One to Be Auctioned

For real truckers, the ones that do not drive around in half-tons, the name Peterbilt is almost worship-worthy. Born back in 1939 on the remnants of the Fageol Truck and Motor Company, it has endured ever since, and is now right up there with Freightliner and Kenworth in terms of market share.
Unlike the products of regular car companies, trucks meant for transporting goods size are not exactly collectibles, they can’t be customized, for a variety of reasons, and are generally scrapped after they no longer perform their duties. This is why seeing a vintage Peterbilt going under the hammer is too good to miss.
What you’re looking at is a first-generation Peterbilt, assembled back in 1939 using unfinished 1938 Fageols. Compared to the base truck, it differs only in terms of hood and the intricately designed grille that earned the line the egg-crate nickname.
Back in 1939, the newly-born Peterbilt manufactured just 16 of these, and continued the following year with another 40. The one you see here is one of just five of that first generation known to still exist, and as per its seller, the best-preserved one. It’s so accurate, in fact, that it served as a benchmark for the restoration of another one, now displayed at Peterbilt's Texas headquarters.
This example is equipped with a Cummins engine rated at 150 hp, and backed by a 4-speed main and 3-speed auxiliary transmission. Shining as new, it still has most of the original hardware on it, down to the gauges, floor-mounted push, wiring, and air lines.
The truck is in the possession of the Hays Museum Antique Truck Collection, and it is going under the Mecum hammer in East Moline, Illinois, next week. It is selling with no reserve as “the only first-generation Peterbilt ever to be offered at auction.” No estimate is made as to how much it is expected to get.
