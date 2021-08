Discontinued Legendary American Truck Still Lives on Through This LEGO Model

kW

The American Legend Truck was a conventional cab truck usually seen on highways, with a weight limit of more than 33,000 lbs (approximately 14,970 kg). It was highly customizable and the flagship of the Peterbilt model line. When it was launched, it was also the largest highway truck sold by the manufacturer.Unfortunately, though, it was discontinued in 2007 and replaced by the 389, a model with a longer hood. The 379 was the successor of the 359 model from Peterbilt and differed from it through its enlarged windshield that allowed for horizontally-mounted wipers. It also came with headlamp-mounted turn signals.Creator Ing-Manuel decided to do a LEGO model of the iconic American truck. It used the maximum number of LEGO pieces allowed by the LEGO Ideas website, which is 2,999.His LEGO Peterbilt 379 measures 25 (length) x 9 (width) x 11 (height) inches (630 x 230 x 280 mm). As explained on the platform, Ing-Manuel’s model has a big, 6-cylinder heavy-duty diesel engine. The real Peterbilt truck has a power of 242(325) at 2,100 rpm. It came in several Caterpillar engine options such as C11, c12, C13, C15, C16, 3406C, 3406E, C156NZ.Because he is a LEGO maniac obsessed with details, the Peterbilt creator made the truck with an opening hood, opening doors, and steering.You can admire the LEGO Peterbilt 379 truck on the LEGO Ideas website, a platform where LEGO creators can let their inspiration materialize into projects of any kind, from cars, planes, space ships, to buildings, mini-figures, and anything else you can think of.Submitted ideas that get enough supporters (10,000) within LEGO’s required timeframe have the chance to see their LEGO creations turned into commercially available sets. If that happens, they’ll also get 1 percent of the royalties.