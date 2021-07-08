LEGO 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SL Looks Like It’s Ready to Hit the Road

5 No Tesla Cybertruck from LEGO, Despite Massive Fan Support

1377 pieces, reliable software, patience, and a lot of talent are what it takes to make a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL out of LEGO. 12 photos



Hasan (user "hasskabal") is a skillful LEGO designer who also created the plastic version of the VW Golf MK1 GTI. The model managed to get 10,000 supporters, which is the number required by LEGO to choose your design.

Now the guy made another great choice, building a 1377-piece W113 Pagoda. His 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SL was designed using the stud.io software, just like for the original LEGO Creator Expert sets.



Hasan nailed the timeless design of the 280SL, even though at a smaller scale, with his car measuring 13.6 x 9.2 x 4.2 in (34.6 x 23.5 x 10.9 cm).



Striving to get as close as possible to the real version, Hasan built his version with opening doors, front, and rear hood. A look under the hood however reveals a 6-cylinder engine, the builder’s personal touch. You can also see the battery, oil, and water tank. Hasan even put the spare wheel in. There are also wipers, rearview mirrors (which also look a bit different but in a good way), the Mercedes logo on the steering wheel, front indicators, brake gas pedals, the air conditioner, and the radio.



Hasan's 1969 Mercedes 280 SL has raised over 2,300 supporters so far and there are 163 days left for him to come up with the rest.