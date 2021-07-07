Cadillac Series 355C Looks Just as Luxurious in LEGO Version

The name Cadillac spells “luxury”, mixing well with caviar dinners and pompous soirées. And one of the most legendary series released by the manufacturer was the 355, produced between 1931 and 1935. These elegant V8-cylinder beauties were the appanage of the wealthy, with an elegant and stylish design and features to match. This LEGO version of the 355C model manages to perfectly capture all these attributes of the iconic old-timer.

9 photos