Cadillac Series 355C Looks Just as Luxurious in LEGO Version

The name Cadillac spells “luxury”, mixing well with caviar dinners and pompous soirées. And one of the most legendary series released by the manufacturer was the 355, produced between 1931 and 1935. These elegant V8-cylinder beauties were the appanage of the wealthy, with an elegant and stylish design and features to match. This LEGO version of the 355C model manages to perfectly capture all these attributes of the iconic old-timer.
Produced in 1933 as a new line of cars, the 355C boasted new aesthetics, with one of the most noteworthy body details being the introduction of ICV (individually controlled ventilation), or pivoting went windows in the front doors and rear door ones. What this new technology brought to the table was the possibility to ventilate the car without rolling down the windows, as explained by GM Heritage Center. The 355C came in a two-door club coupe, two or four-door convertible, four-door sedan or town car, and a four-door limousine.
User “pedankopet” submitted his LEGO version of the 355C, and he opted for the town car version of the Cadillac. His LEGO vehicle comes with openable doors and trunk and you can also remove the roof to reach the interior.
Measuring 11.4 x 4 x 3.7 inches (292 x 104 x 95 mm), the classy car nails all the important details and features chrome parts as well, for a plus of elegance.
The LEGO Cadillac Series 355C can be admired on the LEGO ideas website, a platform that belongs to the LEGO Group and gives users the chance to put their creativity to work. LEGO maniacs can come up with potential LEGO sets that can turn into commercially available products, if they manage to raise 10,000 supporters.
There is a timeframe for all the submitted projects and you can find all the important details on the site. Users who succeed in reaching the required number of supporters will see their ideas turned into real sets and will also receive 1 percent of the royalties.
So far, the 355C has over 5,000 supporters and 170 days left to increase their number.
