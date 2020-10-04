No Tesla Cybertruck from LEGO, Despite Massive Fan Support

If you were looking forward to or hoping you could play with a Cybertruck before getting to drive the real thing, sad news on this front: LEGO has decided against bringing the Cybertruck kit into production.
This story actually started at the beginning of the year, when LEGO fan BrickinNick submitted his proposal for a Cybertruck kit on the LEGO Ideas forum. For the non-LEGO dude or dudette, that’s where fans take their ideas in hope of getting enough support from the community to convince the LEGO brass to consider them for a new, upcoming toy.
The Cybertruck proved hugely popular, gaining almost immediate support and easily going over the 10,000 voters threshold. And with good reason, too: as we noted back in May, this was one of the best-looking LEGO cars because the Cybertruck, with its sharp angles, was a perfect fit for LEGO bricks.
It was also one of the best-looking LEGO Cybertrucks around too, whether in concept or reality. As you probably know, the Cybertruck has prompted a flurry of concepts, builds and fan-art since its official unveil in November 2019. This piece, with a functional frunk and tailgate, opening doors, steering wheel and detailed interior, and the possibility to deliver it with a LEGO Cyberquad (just like the real thing!), was an awesome idea, beautifully executed.
Sadly, it wasn’t meant to be.
“Our team has thoroughly considered the possibility of releasing this project as a LEGO set according to the criteria of the LEGO Review. Unfortunately the LEGO Review Board has decided that we will not produce this project as a set,” LEGO says in a statement that also apologizes for delivering such “disappointing” news.
No exact reason for the refusal is offered, but it’s somewhere here in this enumeration: “factors such as playability, safety, fit with the LEGO brand, current products on shelves or in development, licensing possibilities, production capacity, expected demand and much more.” Your guess as to what it was is as good as ours.
