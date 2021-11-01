Toyota GR Yaris: Designed From the Ground up to Be a Pocket Performance Machine

In what has probably never aired on the 1320video YouTube Channel before, they captured the trucks in action at this year’s Texas Half-Mile organized by Shift Selector. There was word that some semis would come to the event, but spectators did not expect to see 14 fast semi trucks steal the show.Don’t get me wrong, these trucks are not race-trucks, but working trucks. According to the owners, they haul load every single day of the year.One of the faster semis on the group puts out 1,500 hp and has a record running 13s on a quarter-mile, racing at 20,000 pounds. It’s a 1997 Peterbilt 379 p. The owner has done the entire truck build on his own with upgrades and tunes on the injectors and turbos. Most of the trucks at the event make at least 1,000 hp.One truck driver at the event had already won first place in two recent competitions, one in Los Angeles and another in Tijuana against some brutally fast, nitrous-powered trucks. He had a competitive advantage thanks to a well-built truck. His rivals lost pushing out too much nitrous, leaning out their motors, and burning out the cylinders. On the Texas Half-Mile event, he recorded 117 mph on a half-mile on his 22,000 pounds truck.Trucks aren’t immune to drag mishaps. One of the faster modified semis even blew up its engine, racing down the strip. A rod popped and punched out the starter, revealing a massive hole on the block, probably the most famous 1320video have ever recorded.There’s no doubt that the trucks made the highlight of the event. The spectators must have had an epic time hearing the exhaust on some of those trucks. At the end of the event, some of the trucks recorded 107 mph runs on the half-mile which is faster than some race cars