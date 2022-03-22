This Crusty 2007 Chevy Trailblazer is the Cheapest Car We Could Find on Autotrader

It's surprisingly easy to get bored in this profession. So every once in a while, we like to play some fun games in our spare time. Whenever we have some reprieve from covering the microchip shortage until our eyes bleed, we like to peruse the internet for the absolute cheapest deals we can find on used cars.
This time around, apart from a couple of listings with no pictures, this 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer is the winner this time around. Manufactured from 2001 to 2008, the first generation KC Chevy Trailblazer was a shabby family SUV on the same platform as the GMC Envoy and Isuzu Ascender.
Most people are familiar with the six-liter LS2 V8 powered Super Sports edition Trailblazer, but this model sports the much more reserved 4.2-liter LL8 inline-six engine. Even with the lesser engine, the combined 16 miles per gallon fuel economy isn't going to impress anyone. But at the very least, the 201 horsepower and 277 foot-pounds of torque this engine made when new means it does not exactly slow either.
When looking at sub-$1000 automobiles, one has to think there's a very good reason any one of them became this cheap, especially in a time when the used car market is more lucrative than at any point in the last 30 years. With 174,169 miles on the odometer, one flat tire, and wheels appearing to have been pulled from the wreck of an old warship, you start to realize very quickly why the only thing not repulsive about it is its price.
In fairness, creature comforts like comfy cloth seats, a sunroof, and an aftermarket Pioneer head unit make for an interior that's at least better equipped and comfortable than most New York City jails. In a city where a used hooptie is now worth $5,000 all day long, this car could be a steal no matter where it's located. Assuming you can even get it started and its tires can keep some air. For 500 pictures of George Washington's face from 518 Auto Sales in Virginia, it at least beats public transportation.
