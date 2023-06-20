C8 Corvette ECU Cracked, HP Tuners GM E99 ECM Service Costs $1,499.99

A few years ago, General Motors introduced the Global B electrical architecture for next-generation vehicles, including the C8. Pretty much the nervous system of your beloved 'Vette, this electrical architecture is notorious with C8 owners and tuners due to its strong encryption.
The aftermarket called out General Motors for locking owners and tuners alike from both the engine control unit and transmission control unit, rendering software calibration pretty much impossible. Hennessey Performance Engineering founder John Hennessey is one of the more vocal aftermarket personalities out there. He famously criticized the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit for locking HPE out of the ECU fitted to 2021MY and newer sport utility vehicles.
If you own a body-on-frame SUV from General Motors or an eighth-generation Corvette, squeezing out more performance from your vehicle of choice has been made easy. HP Tuners follow in the footsteps of Trifecta Performance, finally cracking the Global B electrical architecture's E99 engine control module. What's more, the folks at HP Tuners have also unlocked the T93 transmission control module used in 10-speed transmissions from the 10Lxx family.
$1,499.99 is the price for the ECM service, which isn't compatible with the Z06 at press time. From the C8 lineup, only the Stingray can be tuned for the time being. The list of supported vehicles also includes the pickup truck-based Cadillac Escalade-V, as well as the CT4-V Blackwing, CT5-V Blackwing, and CT5-V with the twin-turbo V6 powerplant.
Customers are required to send the engine control unit to HP Tuners to enable diagnostics and tuning capabilities of the control unit, then download the VCM Suite Beta and purchase Universal Credits for licensing the ECM. Next up, customers have to use the VCM Scanner to erase diagnostic trouble codes. The final stage is to use the MPVI3 OBDII interface device (sold separately for $399.99) and the VCM Suite Beta to tune the control unit.
These instructions apply to the T93 transmission control module service as well. Priced at $399.99 at press time, said TCM service is compatible with V-series Cadillac vehicles equipped with the 10Lxx-series automatic transmission.
From simple upgrades like a cold air intake to more serious go-faster enhancements like hotter cams, the ECM service is described as the industry's most comprehensive calibration solution for GM's heavily encrypted control unit. Support is currently limited to a handful of authorized resellers. Vengeance Performance has just announced a Stage 1 twin-turbo kit for the Stingray enabled by the HP Tuners ECM service, which makes in the ballpark of 650 horsepower and 560 pound-feet (760 Nm) at the midship sports car's rear wheels.
That may not seem like a lot compared to twin-turbo V8 exotics from Europe, but still, bear in mind that it's only the beginning. Vengeance Performance and many others will improve their kits for bigger numbers in due time, and – with a bit of luck – HP Tuners will soon roll out an ECM service for the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined Corvette Z06 as well.
