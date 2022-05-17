C8 Corvette's Engine Is Perfect Out of the Box, Trifecta Still Pulls Off a Breakthrough

Tuning the Chevy Corvette C8 is not an easy task, as GM opted for an encrypted ECU that was out of reach for tuners. What tuners have done is use a piggyback device to trick the engine into delivering more power, which is not the best solution. This is why cracking the encryption of the C8’s ECU is a big deal, and Trifecta Performance is credited with being the first company to natively tune the C8.

6 photos