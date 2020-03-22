C8 Corvette Drag Races Big Turbo 2020 Toyota Supra, Schooling Follows

2020 could easily go down in the automotive industry as the year of the Corvette. After all, that's only normal when a carmaker introduces a mid-engined machine with nearly 500 horsepower for a starting price of just $60,000. And you can bet your touchscreen that vloggers who grabbed their C8 'Vettes are now making everything they can to maximize exposure. Case in point with the drag race we have here, which sees the Chevy duking it out with a sportscar whose pricing kicks off at around $51,000, namely the also-2020 Toyota Supra.

4 photos