C8 Corvette Drag Races Big Turbo 2020 Toyota Supra, Schooling Follows

2020 could easily go down in the automotive industry as the year of the Corvette. After all, that's only normal when a carmaker introduces a mid-engined machine with nearly 500 horsepower for a starting price of just $60,000. And you can bet your touchscreen that vloggers who grabbed their C8 'Vettes are now making everything they can to maximize exposure. Case in point with the drag race we have here, which sees the Chevy duking it out with a sportscar whose pricing kicks off at around $51,000, namely the also-2020 Toyota Supra.
The Corvette we have here came to the battle in stock form, which, according to YouTuber TJ Hunt, who owns the thing, means it delivers an above-expectation 460 horsepower at the rear wheels (this would place it at over 500 ponies at the crank) - the said gear head is no stranger to the new Supra.
As for the Japanese sportscar, its BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six has been gifted with a larger turbo and now churns out around 450 hp at the rear wheels.
Alas, the two go-fast tools weren't taken to the drag strip, with their drivers choosing brief street acceleration battles instead (remember to not use this as an example and visit the track when you feel like racing, okay?).
The two duked it out on multiple occasions, with their battles kicking off at the 3:20 point of the clip below.
However, it's worth sticking around until the end, since you'll get to see the two drivers talking about the limitations of the Supra's transmission. In factory form, this implementation of the ZF 8HP torque converter unit limits torque, thus not cooperating with the gym-visiting engine.
Then again, aftermarket developers only started working on the Mk V Supra last year, so there's plenty of time for the matter to be left behind. And, given all the tuner hype built around the Toyota, the expectations are sky-high.
