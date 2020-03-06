C8 Corvette "Aero Athlete" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

View this post on Instagram

You gotta throw half a bumper off a cliff every once in a while, also, black out the roof on your c8 vettes! changes how the car looks no? #chevrolet #c8 #corvette #chevy #pirelli #pzero #widebody #lowered #forgelinewheels #model #maya #3d #conceptart #digitalart #design #photoshop #carswithoutlimits #lowered #modifiedcars

A post shared by Veer Design (@veerdesign) on Dec 10, 2019 at 10:48am PST