C8 Corvette "Aero Athlete" Looks Like a Downforce Monster

As the Corvette fans among you are probably aware, the first example of the C8 has already been delivered. And with more to reach the streets soon, the time has come to look into the future of the mid-engined 'Vette. Well, the rendering sitting behind the screen is here to help us achieve that purpose.
This pixel stunt proposes a heavily modded example of the machine, but, before we get into its details, let's discuss the real-world potential of such a proposal.
Ever since the newcomer was introduced last year, the Internet has come up with a plan. The idea is to grab one of these, add various mods to it and end up with a supercar slayer for $100,000.
And while most efforts of the sort will revolve around a twin-turbo kit that might just take the output to the four-digit arena, there's no denying the fact that certain owners will want to alter the looks of the Chevy.
Now, this is where the pixel painting comes into play, with this portraying a C8 Corvette that has been modified to deliver plenty of extra downforce. Heck, this thing could easily rival the C8.R racer in terms of airflow manipulation.
The aero package obviously starts with the front bumper, whose massive splitter is joined by a pair of canards on each side. Then we have the C7 Stingray salute that is the redesigned front grille, along with the now-vented frunk lid - perhaps there's a large fan serving a radiator in there.
On the side of the machine, we find a widebody approach, along with skirts extensions. Then there's that can't-be-missed roof scoop, which brings fresh air into the engine compartment. As for the posterior, this accommodates a hefty diffuser, as well as a wing that's not unlike that of the C7 ZR1 (think: ZTK Track Performance Package).
As for the origins of this rendering, the eye candy comes from a label called Veer Design.
