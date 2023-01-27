C5 Corvette Drag Races Chevrolet Bolt EV, Someone Punches Above Its Weight

The C5 is more than simply the final Corvette to feature pop-up headlights. A performance icon, the fifth-generation ‘Vette also happens to be the first one to receive Chevrolet’s award-winning LS engine, starting with the 5.7-liter LS1.
Introduced for the 1997 model year, this powerplant is rightfully considered a clean-sheet design compared to the previous-generation LT small block. Cast in aluminum for car applications, the General Motors Gen III small block made the switch from a distributor to a coil-near-plus setup.
Even the firing order was changed to 1-8-7-2-6-5-4-3 as opposed to 1-8-4-3-6-5-7-2 for the 350-ci mills used in the C4. Some things, however, didn’t change so dramatically. The red-painted 1999 model in the clip below is rocking the 4L60-E automatic transmission. The Corvette received it for the 1994 model year as the replacement for the old 700R4.
It was fine back then, albeit its kickdown leaves much to be desired compared to modern torque-converter automatics, including the FoMoCo-developed 10R that GM refers to as the 10L. The electronically commanded evolution of the 700R4 is tasked with channeling 345 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels of the ‘Vette, albeit not all of those resources get there. In addition to drivetrain losses, bear in mind that we’re dealing with a 1990s sports car that will soon celebrate its 25th birthday.
The big question is, can this fiberglass-bodied sports car keep a modern-day electric vehicle at bay in the quarter mile? Don’t think for a minute that the peeps at The Fast Lane picked a Tesla Model S Plaid for this quarter-mile showdown. Instead, they chose the most affordable zero-emission vehicle currently available in the United States.
Chevrolet’s build & price tool for the 2023 model year Chevrolet Bolt EV shows a sticker price of $26,500 sans taxes and options. The subcompact hatchback is also eligible for up to $7,500 worth of clean vehicle federal tax credit.
It’s a zippy little thing as well, promising to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 6.5 seconds despite being front-wheel drive. Not developed for straight-line performance nor cornering like it’s on rails, the Bolt EV is more than adequate in the urban jungle – and beyond it – thanks to a driving range of 259 miles (417 kilometers).
Rated at 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet (360 Nm) of near-instant torque, the Bolt EV obviously doesn’t launch as well as the Corvette. Not only does it pack less torque, but weight distribution and tires favor the fifth-gen ‘Vette.
From a dig, Tommy Mica of The Fast Lane squeezes 15.80 seconds compared to 15.44 for the C5. The second of two roll races also ends in victory for the sports car from Kentucky, with the first race lost because of that four-speed transmission’s lethargic kickdown into the proper gear.
The final test is all about braking performance in a straight line, with the Corvette obviously winning it by a handful of feet: 112 compared to 126 feet (34 versus 38 meters).
