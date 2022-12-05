autoevolution
Buy a Home, Get a Brand-New Tesla Model Y for Free and Keep the Wife Happy

Throwing in “bonuses” with premium real estate is no longer some kind of novelty, with some developers even offering packed garages and smaller yachts docked at the nearby marina. This is just like that, but on a smaller scale.
What’s a day without some outdated cliché? A New Zealand property, on the market for weeks, is serving just that, by embracing the current premium real estate trend and scaling it down. In short, it comes with a “free” Tesla Model Y, in a bid to both keep the wife happy and present as an irresistible offer.

The 2020 international health crisis sent property prices soaring, but we’re now witnessing a decline, especially as the financial crisis looms. New Zealand is no stranger, and this homeowner hopes to have found the solution, by bundling the home with a brand-new EV. Or, as the listing with Barfoot & Thompson says, “new Tesla + new Home = happy wife,” and we assume the order on the list is not by accident.

The home itself is a property with exactly zero views, unless you count the other neighbors’ wooden fence. It has five bedrooms upstairs in the main house and a granny flat with another two bedrooms below, so it’s ideal for an extended family. In total, the house has two legal kitchens, five bathrooms, and a garage for two cars. Additional parking space is off-street, for five to six vehicles.

The Tesla could go into any one of those spaces. The listing notes that a Model Y is part of the deal, with the buyer offered the chance to choose the color upon ordering. The EV is then shipped directly from the factory, to the new house. It’s nothing along the lines of buying a mega-mansion and walking into the cavernous garage to find several limited-edition supercars just waiting to be enjoyed, but it’s average Joe’s version of that.

The house is listed at NZ$1,789,000 (US$1.15 million), which includes the NZ$76,200 (US$49,000) starting price of an entry-level Model Y. We’d say there’s no such thing as free money or free-anything in the world, but everybody loves the idea of a freebie. This homeowner hopes a Tesla-loving car guy (and his wife) will too.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

