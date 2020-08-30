Buick Roadmaster "Woodie NASCAR" Is the Wagon We All Want

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to do something on a Nascar chassis for a while now, and the Buick Roadmaster was a perfect candidate. The LS is pushed back to aid weight distribution and the cut up wheel wells house massive Goodyears. Of course, the wood panels absolutely had to stay. I was experimenting with the cut up body and wheels for this rendering. Surprisingly the roof looks kinda chopped from some angles, but that’s stock, it’s all in the stance. The rims are my custom design that you’ve already seen on some of my past work. What’s a good name for this baby? Trackmaster? I hope you like it! have a great weekend . . . . . . . . #buick #roadmaster #wagon #custom #low #nascar #track #racing #ls #fast #chopped #lowered #cage #sawzall #wood #panels #3d #rendering

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Aug 29, 2020 at 9:32am PDT