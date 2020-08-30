Buick Roadmaster "Woodie NASCAR" Is the Wagon We All Want

Of course, this is the virtual world, so digital artist Abimelec Arellano, who is responsible for the work, has taken the project one step further by throwing the said NASCAR chassis into the equation.
Gone is the respectable factory LT1 V8 of the Buick, with this having been sacrificed for the sake of a good old LS swap. Oh, and note that the motor has been relocated, sitting further back to improve weight distribution.
The wheels are now buried deep into the vehicle, with these having been designed by the said artists - they're wrapped in monstrous Goodyear rubber.
In fact, the pixel master has something to tell us, as showcased in the Instagram post below: "Surprisingly the roof looks kinda chopped from some angles, but that’s stock, it’s all in the stance,"
The mix between the wood panels and the single-seater conversion, roll cage and all, is the kind that can get one in a dreamy mood, even though the kids might want those seats back...
