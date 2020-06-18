2021 BMW M5 "Touring" Is the Wagon BMW Won't Build

View this post on Instagram

My latest edit, A M5 Touring based on today's release of the face-lift F90 M5..do you think Bmw should bring back the Touring?! @ Swipe left to see the before pictures and transition video. Base pictures from Bmw #Bmw #M5 #BmwM5 #F90 #F90M5 #BmwF90 #M5F90 #M5Competition #XDrive #BmwLife #BmwNation #SupercarsOfLondon #5Series #Bmw5Series #G30 #G31 #F91 #M5Touring #Touring #G22 #G82 #G20 #G80 #550i #F10 #2022 #CarsOfInstagram #CarThrottle #CarRendering #Render

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Jun 17, 2020 at 10:00am PDT