2021 BMW M5 "Touring" Is the Wagon BMW Won't Build

This has been a majestic week for German super-sedans, as both the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E 63 have received their 2021 mid-cycle revamps. However, while the latter is also available in wagon trim, we can't say the same about its Bavarian rival. As such, the rendering sitting before us comes to fill that void.
The E60 incarnation of the BMW M5 was the last that saw the automotive producer offering a long-roof version, with the previous F10 and the current F90 models coming in sedan form only.
And if we zoom in on this segment, we'll notice that the said E63 isn't the only one catering to the needs of dog owners. Not only does Audi offer the RS6 as a wagon only, but Ingolstadt has also brought the badge back to the US. This is an important aspect, since America losing its love of wagons has been the top argument for carmakers dropping out of the segment, whether we're talking about performance models or normal ones.
As you can imagine, the main reason behind the said philosophy change comes from the fact that many consumers have shifted towards SUVs and crossovers. Sure, German super-SUVs, BMW M models obviously included, are among the fiercest out there, but their lifted nature means these machines still can’t match the driving experience of a go-fast wagon.
Keep in mind that customers on the Old Continent can go for the Alpina B5 Touring, albeit with this tipping the balance a bit more towards coziness compared to the M5 and not being available in the US.
For now, all we can do is feast our eyes on this pixel portrait, which portrays the 2021 BMW M5 Touring (this is the German automaker's badge for wagons) with grace. Hey, extra real estate means we get to enjoy more of that splendid Imola Red! And we'll tip our pixels to digital label j.b.cars for this piece.
PS: While you check out this digital dream, make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below, so you can compare the long-rood model to the original and also see the a brief clip of the transformation.
