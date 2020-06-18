BMW X5 M Spider Is a Supercar Surprise

"Why is the face of the 2020 BMW X5 M Competition found on this McLaren 650S Spider?" one might rightfully ask. Well, the rendering sitting on our screens now is part of the digital face swap movement, a trend that aims to keep us all entertained.
In theory, the massive design details of the Bavarian super-SUV and the styling cues of the British supercar should fit, but, at least as far as the purpose mentioned above is concerned, this shenanigan seems to work rather well. And we can thank digital label Car Front Swaps for this image.
At least from where I'm standing, it's difficult to check out this visual stunt and not think of the only Bimmer that features a body style similar to that of this Macca, namely the i8 Roadster.
The i8, regardless of its form, is now retired, with the final unit having rolled off the production line. The last example brought to the world was a Roadster that came finished in a shade dubbed Portimao Blue.
The hybrid sportscar has been with us for six years, with the machine managing to convince over 20,000 customers in the said interval.
Of course, we're all curios about the potential future model that will take the place of the i8 in the BMW lineup. Given the said timeline, the automotive producer hasn't shared any details on this.
The i8 is animated by a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine and electric motors sipping juice from a 11.6 kWh battery pack for a total of 374 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm). So, as I discovered while reviewing the original coupe back in the day, the firepower of the hybrid simply doesn't match its looks.
And with the BMW Motorsport division currently exploring multiple electrification options, here's to hoping that whatever comes next will address that matter.
