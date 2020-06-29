autoevolution
BMW E30 "Blue Bomb" Flexes American Muscle, M Badges Too

Th E30 incarnation of the BMW 3 Series, which was built between 1982 and 1994, seems to only be growing in popularity. Of course, the age of the machine, as well as the tuning-friendly nature of the brand means it can be difficult to come across a completely stock example. As such, the rendering we have here follows the "if you can't beat them, join them" adage, showcasing a fully customized incarnation of the retro Bimmer.
Sure, the first impulse probably involves the E30 Coupe and perhaps some M3-style fenders, but this is something else. For starters, we're looking at the wagon incarnation of the 3er. And while less and less Americans pick wagons as they jump the SUV bandwagon, this trend has no power in the enthusiast community, where the more engaging driving experience of the not-that-high models is paramount.

This virtual build is defined by the antithesis between the contents of the engine compartment and... the rest of the car. As such, the Bavarian motor has been ditched in favor of a good old LS3, but the M stickers are here.

Nevertheless, if we look at the exterior of the ride, we'll find the sort of styling that seems to perfectly fit the factory styling cues. As such, we're dealing with beefy fenders, as well as Alpina-inspired bits such as the Heckblende rear lights (think: the reflective piece connecting the taillights, which makes the whole assembly look like a single unit), as well as the chin spoiler-gifted front apron.

The shade of blue covering the metal is a thing to behold, while the bronze-like finish of those old-school wheels generates the kind of contrast that can't be ignored.

Note that blue has also made its way inside the car, where we find a pair of bucket seats and a roll cage, just in case anything goes wrong.

Here's one way to look at this rendering: the pixel portrait is a birthday cake, one that Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind this stunt, baked for himself, since the aficionado celebrated his anniversary yesterday.

 
 
 
 
E30 Tourings are easily in my top 10 of best looking wagons ever. A fine example of simple, effective design. Sigh, BMWs were quite different back then weren’t they? Anyhow, it’s my birthday 🥳! so I went with an LS3 under the hood with ///M stickers. Hopefully it won’t spin any rod bearings. I tried to keep it kinda-“period” everywhere else, with widened fenders and Alpina inspired stuff (Not Alpina though) like the custom Heckenblende, front bumper, metallic blue paint and matching blue interior. Yay or nay? Would you like to see more Bimmers around? Have a great weekend! 🤟🏻 Shoutout to my buddies @35mm_cars and @stephenvillagrasa for having sick E30s that inspired this . . . . . . . . #bmw #3 #3series #e30 #90s #custom #widebody #blue #ls3 #chevy #v8 #motorsport #m #low #heckenblende #alpina #3d #render

