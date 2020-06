BMW E30 "Blue Bomb" Flexes American Muscle, M Badges Too

SUV

Sure, the first impulse probably involves the E30 Coupe and perhaps some M3-style fenders, but this is something else. For starters, we're looking at the wagon incarnation of the 3er. And while less and less Americans pick wagons as they jump thebandwagon, this trend has no power in the enthusiast community, where the more engaging driving experience of the not-that-high models is paramount.This virtual build is defined by the antithesis between the contents of the engine compartment and... the rest of the car. As such, the Bavarian motor has been ditched in favor of a good old LS3 , but the M stickers are here.Nevertheless, if we look at the exterior of the ride, we'll find the sort of styling that seems to perfectly fit the factory styling cues. As such, we're dealing with beefy fenders, as well as Alpina-inspired bits such as the Heckblende rear lights (think: the reflective piece connecting the taillights, which makes the whole assembly look like a single unit), as well as the chin spoiler-gifted front apron.The shade of blue covering the metal is a thing to behold, while the bronze-like finish of those old-school wheels generates the kind of contrast that can't be ignored.Note that blue has also made its way inside the car, where we find a pair of bucket seats and a roll cage, just in case anything goes wrong.Here's one way to look at this rendering: the pixel portrait is a birthday cake, one that Abimelec Arellano, the digital artist behind this stunt, baked for himself, since the aficionado celebrated his anniversary yesterday.