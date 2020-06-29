BMW E30 "Blue Bomb" Flexes American Muscle, M Badges Too

View this post on Instagram

E30 Tourings are easily in my top 10 of best looking wagons ever. A fine example of simple, effective design. Sigh, BMWs were quite different back then weren’t they? Anyhow, it’s my birthday 🥳! so I went with an LS3 under the hood with ///M stickers. Hopefully it won’t spin any rod bearings. I tried to keep it kinda-“period” everywhere else, with widened fenders and Alpina inspired stuff (Not Alpina though) like the custom Heckenblende, front bumper, metallic blue paint and matching blue interior. Yay or nay? Would you like to see more Bimmers around? Have a great weekend! 🤟🏻 Shoutout to my buddies @35mm_cars and @stephenvillagrasa for having sick E30s that inspired this . . . . . . . . #bmw #3 #3series #e30 #90s #custom #widebody #blue #ls3 #chevy #v8 #motorsport #m #low #heckenblende #alpina #3d #render

