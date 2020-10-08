Bugatti W16 Speedster Brings Back the Formula One Years

As is the case with the said Prancing Horse, this virtual Bugatti range-topper has been imagined in both single- and two-seater form. And not only does this exercise provide something for affluent collectors to dream of, but it also conceals the Chiron underpinnings extremely well, from the no-windshield approach to details such as the high-mounted exhaust tips.
Speaking of the Chiron, we have to keep in mind that the French carmaker attempted to upgrade its variations-on-the-same-theme business model ever since the Veyron era, with the first known efforts of the kind having been done back in 2008, when work started on a Barchetta incarnation of the hypercar. The said plans also involved the Atlantic, a front-engined, "entry-level" model, as well as the W16 Coupe Rembrandt, which was supposed to sit above the Chiron. Alas, VW Group matters such as the Dieselgate meant these ideas never made it into (limited) production.
Digital artists Alessio Minchella and Luigi Memola, who are responsible for this study, used the Bugatti Type 251 Formula One car of 1955 as inspiration. And you'll even find a 3D model of the Gran Prix machine in the Instagram posts below, with this coming from Unkedible Studios.
While the Type 251 never achieved success, this remained in history as the final Bugatti racecar. The machine featured a rather long straight-eight engine created by Ferrari engineer Gioacchino Colombo, with the 250 hp mill being mounted transversly behind the driver, while the side-mounted fuel tanks also contributed to the car's uber-wide appearance.
Nevertheless, given the background (more on this below), the sheer birth of the Type 251 should be regarded as a reason to celebrate - the automaker's Molsheim factory had been destroyed in World War II, the French government had seized the property from company founder Ettore Bugatti due to his Italian nationality, while he passed away in 1947, which ultimately led to the original company closing its gates in 1952. As such, this racecar was an attempt to revive the company by Roland Bugatti, Ettore's son.
Returning to the present, the latest reports on Bugatti talk about the Volkswagen Group being in talks to sell the brand to Croatian electric hypercar builder Rimac, albeit with Porsche currently holding a 15.5% stake in the latter.
Bugatti Type 251 Evo (2020). Alessio Minchella + Luigi Memola - Design study - bespoke - one/off




Bugatti Type 251 Evo (2020). Alessio Minchella + Luigi Memola - Design study - bespoke - one/off @unkredible.studios did the 3D model for the Type251 historic vehicle
Bugatti Type 251 - 3D reconstruction of the historical F1 car.