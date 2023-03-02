Bugatti Veyron Coupe and Grand Sport Get New Lease on Life From La Maison Pur Sang

Just in case the ‘La Maison Pur Sang’ moniker does not ring any bells, this luxury program is the exotic French automaker’s in-house restoration and certification effort. And it’s a spectacular one, of course.
Automobiles Ettore Bugatti, today widely known around the world as Bugatti Automobiles, was originally a German and then French company that specialized in making some of the most luxurious and exotic high-performance vehicles the world has ever seen. It has had a tumultuous history, went defunct six decades ago in 1963 (back when other iconic automakers like Lamborghini were just taking their first baby steps!), was resurrected between 1987 and 1995 as Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. under Italian entrepreneurship, and only starting in 1998 it has found peace and stability after the Volkswagen Group acquisition.
Following the takeover, the first notable limited-series product was the Bugatti Veyron 16.4, originally a mind-blowing supercar with a 1,001 ps (987 hp) W16 engine packing four turbos. Its era lasted until 2015 when the final example, a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse nicknamed ‘La Finale,’ was sold in late February. As such, we can draw a couple of conclusions – the Veyron is deeply significant for Bugatti, but it is not a modern classic just yet (according to some), and the brand really loves Frenchy monikers.
Anyway, while for the latter idea, one does not necessarily have to take our word for granted, as far as the former thought is concerned, we need not worry about a thing – Bugatti is well prepared for the moment and has already started the intrigue of setting up the Veyron as a brewing legend. Here, let us give you a recent example. A couple of early units of the series, a Veyron 16.4 Coupe, and a Grand Sport, which are usually part of a collection based in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), were sent on a work vacation for nine months to Molsheim, France, to get a new lease of life.
And it was all thanks to La Maison Pur Sang, Bugatti’s “official restoration and certification program.” Once there, they had their time well spent with a “factory team of skilled experts” to undergo “a revitalizing and meticulous new configuration and restoration program.” The 2006 Veyron 16.4 Coupe went from the original two-tone grey with Cognac interior to a modern blue dual tone (Black Blue M and Blue M) while the interior was redressed in Havanna leather.
Its sibling, a one-owner 2009 Veyron Grand Sport (one of the very first commissions), was kept mostly the same, save for its main interior hue, which was altered from Silk to Magnolia. Naturally, both cars were sent home back to the UAE with a La Maison Pur Sang certificate, an honor in its own, since over the past couple of years Bugatti has issued just ten such seals of approval for restoration projects!
