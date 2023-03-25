Brawny Corvette SUV Ideas Would Put to Shame Even the Mighty USSV Rhino GX

Although not even sports cars are what they used to be – considering the ongoing assault suffered at the ‘hands’ of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – can anyone doubt the resounding success of the Chevy Corvette in its C8 iteration?
Ever since the General Motors’ corner-office head honchos finally allowed Team Corvette to reinvent ‘America’s sports car’ from a traditional front-engine RWD sports model to a European-flavored mid-engine ‘supercar,’ champagne probably never stopped flowing at the top levels. The engineers and designers, meanwhile, were hard at work keeping the Stingray on top of the 495-horsepower game and developing the next versions – including the 670-hp record-breaking FPC (flat-plane crankshaft) V8 Corvette Z06, and the first-ever all-wheel-drive electrified E-Ray.
As for fans, they were also trying to cope with the ever-increasing MSRPs of the latest model years, as well as the supercar-like quotations of the Z06 and E-Ray. And since they managed to keep up with GM’s money-grabbing techniques so well, the rumor mill has quickly found out that General Motors executives are (apparently) planning to increase the level of Corvette hype with a novel transformation into a separate sub-brand (alongside Cadillac’s Escalade and, potentially, even the ailing Camaro) that will see the family expand with a crossover and a four-door sedan-coupe.
That, of course, does not mean that GM will axe the two-door coupe and convertible offerings as different reports have already stated the C9 will retain its V8 muscle and potentially arrive towards the end of the decade as a 2029 model year. That is a long way from now, of course, and chances are many things will change not just around the automotive industry but also possibly around the entire world. If you need an alternative vision of the immediate future, then perhaps it is time to give into our traditional guilty pleasure – the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
Over there, the AI art/digital car creator better known as flybyartist on social media is coming around for a new episode of his CGI passion with a Corvette SUV series. This pixel master is enamored with future concept designs and uses the help of AI tools to dream about anything, from futuristic motorcycle helmets to novel kitchen concepts (!), and from futuristic mansion designs to starfighters. Of course, we are not here for any of that, as our digital fix is targeted at anything with wheels. Well, this CGI expert sure has an overly broad definition of that!
For example, he recently imagined that Bugatti might one day join the commercial vehicle party, or that McLaren could assist the crowds with tour buses, among other things. Sure, there is also the option of joining the current hype for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, right? And the virtual artist is keen on adhering to the trends, with quirky stuff like the Shelby Cobra SUV or the Corvette CUV. The latter, of course, interests us more than anything else, as the depiction is unlike anything that other pixel masters have imagined about the potential realization of the Corvette sport utility rumor.
Instead, the digital author has used the loathed AI assistance to deliver a trio of Corvette SUV ideas – one in dark gray, one in sunset orange shades, and another dressed in two-tone crimson and black – that would put to shame even military-themed mega-SUVs like the USSV Rhino GX. Hey, just to make sure you get the reference, we even tucked it inside the hero picture to better grasp the uncanny affinity towards something that looks ready to escape a zombie apocalypse…
