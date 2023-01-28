C9 Corvette Expected With V8 Muscle, Reportedly Coming in 2028 as a 2029 Model

General Motors hasn’t even refreshed the C8, but as is often the case in the automotive industry, there are rumors in regard to the next-gen Corvette. As the headline implies, the C9 is believed to launch in 2028 as a 2029 model. It reportedly won’t make the switch to all-electric propulsion.
Where did the zero-emission rumors originate from? There are two possible answers to this question, starting with the C8. Long before the Stingray was revealed in 2019 as a 2020 model, certain voices in the rumor mill reported hybrid assistance for at least one variant of the eighth-gen ‘Vette.
The hearsay then snowballed into “General Motors will make an electric Corvette,” and that’s pretty much the gist of it. Codenamed Y2, the platform on which the mid-engine Corvette is based isn’t compatible with full electrification.
At most, it’s good for a plug-in system. The Corvette E-Ray, for example, is a hybrid with an electrified front axle, batteries in the center tunnel, a small block out back, and an eight-speed transaxle of the dual-clutch variety. Later on, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the Z06 will receive a couple of turbos to create the ZR1, then the Corvette ZR1 will receive the E-Ray’s electric drive unit to create the Corvette Zora.
Back in August 2022, the California Air Resources Board proudly announced that it would ban new ICE vehicles from sale by 2035 in favor of EVs and plug-in hybrids. If the C9 does indeed arrive in 2028 for 2029, that means the C8 will be retired after an eight-year production run. 2028 plus 8 equals 2036, so yeah, there’s a case to be made for internal combustion in the upcoming Corvette, even in California.
The second possible answer comes in the form of the all-electric sedan and sport utility vehicle that will proudly flaunt the Corvette badge. Neither will rock the Y2 platform of the C8, but rather an evolution of the BEV3 that’s currently used in the Cadillac Lyriq and Chevrolet Blazer EV.
GM Authority understands that General Motors will employ the BEV Prime architecture, dubbed as the more premium sibling of the BEV3. The Corvette e-SUV will reportedly be assembled at Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan.
The Corvette e-sedan is a bit of a mystery for the time being. Other than the badge and its zero-emission powertrain, all we know is that it’s due by 2025 for the 2026 model year.
Last but certainly not least, the cited publication doesn’t mention where their information on the C9 originates from. Considering that General Motors recently confirmed the imminent arrival of the sixth-generation small block, the report could be based on this information. At press time, we don’t know anything concrete about the Gen VI small block other than where it will be made: Flint Engine Operations.
