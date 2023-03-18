2023 BMW X7 Wrapped in Digital Sunrise Copper Flaunts Big-Cap Rose Gold Forgis

What happens when an outrageous vehicle meets a shocking artist? Well, chances are great that the resulting mix will be forever impossible to unsee, frankly.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a proper example. Albeit it does come from across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, so a bit of suspension of disbelief is in order. Not much, ‘just a sprinkle,’ no worries.
So, the virtual artist behind the “412donklife Customs” label (better known as 412donklife on social media) is a virtual creator who dabbles exclusively with 3D models of big-wheeled cars. In case you need a real-world visual reference, the realm of ‘hi-risers,’ which is typically populated by ultra-heavily-customized vehicles that feature an increased ground clearance solely to make way for mega-large-diameter wheels with low-profile tires, comes to mind.
They trace their origin in the Dirty South subculture, but they have since become hyped enough for the trend to spread all around the United States. And you can also call them ‘skyscrapers,’ ‘boxes,’ or ‘bubbles,’ though only a select few also answer to the ‘donk’ calling – aka the 1971 to 1976 Chevy Impala and Caprices. Much of the hi-riser ethos revolves around General Motors’ creations, but this pixel master has no preferences and will dabble with just about anything.
Do you want a Chevy Silverado HD on 30s that feels just like the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow or a ‘donked’ Lambo Urus that is green enough to scare anyone on St. Patrick’s Day? No worries, he has got them both. Likewise, the Challenger SRT Redeye may think it is in muscle car heaven but certainly cannot Dodge the big-wheel twist or the Cadillac Escalade-V that has enough swagger to make it the ultimate school bus. Oh, and let us not forget about that chrome-blue Durango SRT Hellcat, the brash G-Class, or even a Super Bowl-loving Charger SRT Hellcat.
Even imports are a go, judging by the chopped BMW M8 Convertible fitted with 34s! Speaking of the Bavarians, let us remember that it is one of those OEMs that has outrageousness written all over it when thinking about some of its latest creations, such as the M2, M3/M4, i7, iX, and even the mighty XM or X7 flagship SUVs. The latter has decided to pay the artist a virtual visit and get down to hi-riser business, so the pixel master certainly spared no digital expenses to make it beyond revolting.
The coordinates are simple: a two-tone wrap plus some nice big wheels, and that is about all. Alas, the result is more shocking than anyone could imagine, given the Black and Sunrise Copper treatment plus the complementing Forgiato Finestro aftermarket wheels with big caps and a Rose Gold finish!
